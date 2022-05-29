Research shows which foods help us live longer

To live healthy up to 100 years or more, the little girl on the side must maintain a preference for fruits, especially red ones, full of compounds that protect against cellular damage, fill her plate with vegetables and leaves, taste a good chocolate bitter, eliminate red meat from the menu and greatly reduce the intake of animal protein, including that from fish. This is the essence of the longevity diet proposed by Americans Valter Longo, from the University of Southern California, and Rozalyn Anderson, from the University of Wisconsin, renowned scholars of the impact of diet on longevity. The regimen is described in an article published in the scientific journal Cell and was formulated after analyzing hundreds of studies on the topic. The scientists wanted to scan the literature and extract data to design a regimen that would help people live healthier and longer. They brought to light the recommended foods and indicated the ideal period to consume them (read the charts in this report). This combination—what and when to eat—is what sets Americans apart from the rest and sets them up as the last word on the subject.

Until now, most investigations linking diet and longevity have focused on the nutritive properties of foods that could help prevent diseases, especially chronic ones, the most deadly in the world. Thus, it was known that vitamin C and heart-protective compounds are obtained from red fruits, that the best type of fat is obtained from olive oil, that vegetable proteins are always better than those provided by meats and that whole foods outnumber refined ones. It was also concluded that reducing calorie intake by an average of 30% is a good measure. But no one had any idea that organizing the consumption of all this according to the biological clock is as important as the choice of food. The research made this evident. The review showed that meals should be eaten in a concentrated period of eleven to twelve hours. After that, nothing more. “Practice benefits the metabolism of what was ingested and sleep,” said VEJA Valter Longo, lead author of the study.

This means that important functions such as the regulation of blood sugar concentration, blood pressure and inflammatory processes – the triad that is behind cardiovascular diseases – are more efficient when food is synchronized with the biological clock. In addition, decreasing calorie intake also according to the pointers of the circadian rhythm seems to reduce the activity of genes associated with inflammation, which tend to become more active with aging, and increase those linked to metabolism, which are less active with aging. pass the time. The phenomenon is demonstrated in a work that has just appeared in the scientific journal science, authored by Joseph Takahashi, from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, in the United States. The scientist compared the response of guinea pigs to restrictive diets using as a differential the way in which the feed was consumed, whether freely, throughout the day and night, or if only in a specific period. The scheme using freely given low-calorie rations extended the average life span of the mice by about 10%. However, in animals fed only at night, when they are more active, the rate was 35%.

In their work, Valter Longo and Rozalyn Anderson went further in their approach. They proposed that every two or three months people take five days to fast, meaning an intake focused on vegetables and plenty of fluids. In Longo’s explanation, the action promotes a kind of on-off in the metabolic processes, allowing the improvement of the organism’s functions and the reduction of risk factors for chronic diseases. “As long as the brain is protected, the measure can bring benefits”, considers, in Brazil, cardiologist Heno Lopes, from the Instituto do Coração, in São Paulo.

Another interesting aspect raised by American scholars is the need to adapt the recommendations according to the individuals’ gender, health status, age and genetics. People over 65, for example, should increase their consumption of proteins — of plant origin —, which are essential for muscle health. It is also important to meet the taste preferences and cultural references of each population so that the acceptance of the diet is greater. In Brazil, for example, the task may not be easy. First, because of the difficult economic situation in the country. “In this moment we are living in, Brazilians are eating what they can eat. This restricts any possibility for a person to consume foods associated with longevity, which are generally more expensive”, says Jorgemar Felix, professor of economics and finance in gerontology at the University of São Paulo. At Hospital do Coração, in São Paulo, there is an initiative to create a regimen consistent with the national budget and menu. “We think about the regions and provide recipes that can be consumed”, explains nutritionist Luís Gustavo de Souza Mota. But the focus is on protecting the heart, not increasing longevity. In the analysis they conducted, Longo and Anderson extensively studied the menus of communities where long-lived inhabitants, the centenarians, live. Much of the diet they created is based on the teachings of these people, including an appreciation for fresh, natural foods. However, the regime diverges in some points, such as the high consumption of fish recommended in the Mediterranean diet, followed in countries such as Greece and Italy. In the menu for a longer life, meat is even allowed, but in reduced quantity (read more about fish consumption in Lucilia Diniz’s column). And always savored at the right time.

Published in VEJA on June 1, 2022, issue #2791