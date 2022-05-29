Rio begins to apply the booster dose to adolescents aged 12 to 17 from Monday

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Rio announced that the booster dose against Covid-19 will be extended to adolescents, aged between 12 and 17 years. The third dose can be applied to this public from Monday, the 30th. To be able to take this stage, you must have taken the second dose for at least four months. The vaccines applied can only be from the manufacturers Pfizer or CoronaVac, according to availability, highlights SMS.

The expansion of the booster schedule for adolescents takes place after the Ministry of Health announced this Friday (27) to release this stage of vaccination for this group. Until now, the third application was only available to those over 18 or immunosuppressed.

Announcement from the Municipal Health Department of Rio on the expansion of the third dose for adolescents Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / SMS

According to the technical note published by the federal ministry, in the absence of Pfizer “for logistical or access reasons”, CoronaVac may be administered. The exception is for immunosuppressed adolescents, pregnant and postpartum women, who should exclusively receive Pfizer.

AstraZeneca and Janssen are not endorsed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for application to minors.

fourth dose

According to SMS, people with severe immunosuppression (upon proof) aged 12 years and over can still receive the fourth dose against Covid-19 should receive a booster dose with an interval from four months after the third dose.

Seniors aged 60 years and over should take a second booster dose at least four months apart from the first booster dose.