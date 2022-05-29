see the benefits of consuming this fruit

The plum is known for its beneficial effects on the intestine, thanks to its soluble fibers that when they reach the large intestine, they become a kind of sponge, absorbing water, helping to eliminate the fecal cake.

It is a fruit rich in carbohydrates and micronutrients, in addition to minerals that prevent cardiovascular diseases, in addition to having antioxidant action. According to studies, the dehydrated version of the fruit has the most benefits.

There are a variety of plums, the best known and most consumed are black, yellow, red and green plums. See the proven benefits of this fruit.

plum benefits

Cancer cell control

According to research, the consumption of plum fights cancer cells, preventing the aggravation of the disease. A study was able to prove that the consumption of the fruit has a significant action on colon cancer cells.

Protection of liver function

There is scientific evidence that plum juice works as a barrier against liver disease. An experiment carried out for eight weeks, managed to detect an improvement in liver function in people who were subjected to a diet with prune juice.

strengthens the bones

Studies link prune juice to preventing bone loss brought on by menopause. These benefits are due to the amounts of vitamins K, C and minerals, especially calcium.

Prune juice recipe

Learn how to make a juice with prunes and enjoy the benefits of this fruit on your health. The ingredients to make this juice are just 10 large prunes and 2 liters of water. You won’t waste more than 10 minutes to prepare this juice.

Preparation mode:

Put in a pan 2 liters of water on the fire and pour the plums. Let it heat until it boils. When it starts to boil, reduce the heat and wait 2 minutes to turn off. Then transfer to a blender and blend. You can strain, if you prefer, and store in bottles in the fridge to drink slowly.