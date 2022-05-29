State and municipal managers discuss solutions for the overcrowding of pediatric emergencies in the metropolitan region

The overcrowding of pediatric clinical beds in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre was discussed at the Health Department (SES), this Friday (27/05), with the presence of the president of the Association of Municipalities of the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre (Granpal) and mayor of Nova Santa Rita, Rodrigo Battistella, and municipal health secretaries in the region. “We came to seek the help of the State Government to create a purposeful agenda to solve problems”, pointed out the president.

Among the actions that were agreed, are the survey in the hospital network of possible idle beds that can be reactivated, the survey of hospital supplies stocks, such as medicines and saline, and the reinforcement of the flu and covid-19 vaccination campaign. “We have passed the most critical moments of the covid pandemic, we will take similar measures now to ensure access to everyone who needs care. We have the capacity installed in the State for this”, said the Secretary of Health, Arita Bergamnn. “The relocation and regulation of beds in the Rio Grande do Sul hospital network is a service that we always provide, not just in times of crisis”, she added.

The director of the Department of State Regulation, Eduardo Elsade, presented the contingency plan to meet the demand for pediatric beds in emergencies, in particular the proposal for the use of telemedicine, which provides for the qualification of up to 100 pediatric beds with remote support. The aim is to support hospitals that do not have Intensive Care Units (ICU) with a pediatric intensive care physician who will discuss cases remotely, by phone and video calls, determining the actions to be taken in the follow-up of patients.