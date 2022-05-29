Tech Renewal: items up to 70% off and AliExpress coupon

this week the AliExpress website launched a new campaign, called Renovation Tech. in it, several electronics are discounted up to 70%plus free shipping on various products and exclusive discount coupons.

For those who need to renew their equipment or are looking for products with great cost-benefit, this promotion is ideal. On the AliExpress website you will find options for wireless phone, cell phonestablets, SSD for PC and much more.

It is worth remembering that the AliExpress is reliable and guarantees full monitoring of products in national and international purchases, with the possibility of reimbursement, internal communication with stores and other services that accommodate customers.

Check out some of the items on sale below and redeem yours AliExpress coupon 2022 at the bottom of the page:

Lenovo Tab P11 Tablet

34% Off 11″ Multitouch IPS display with superior 2K streaming experience and 400nits brightness. TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified that reduces the impact of harmful screen light on the eyes. BRL 1,330.84

With a long-lasting battery for up to 15 hours of use, the Lenovo Tab P11 features an octa-core processor, 11” 2K IPS display and four speakers with stereo sound and technology. Dolby Atmos.

The model is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storageand has 8 MP on the selfie camera and 13 MP on the rear, now with autofocus for video calls and a series of authentication and security features.

Sata Kingston A400 SSD, from 120GB

46% Off Kingston’s A400 solid state drive dramatically increases your computer’s responsiveness with incredible boot, load and transfer times compared to mechanical hard drives. BRL 280.31

Reliable, silent, tough and surprisingly fast, the SSD A400 has read and write speeds of up to 500MB/s and 450MB/s, respectively, and is 10x more powerful than a traditional hard drive.

The component of kingston can replace the HD and deliver spaces from 120 GB to more than 1 TB, increasing operations performance such as booting, loading and transferring during the entire use of the machine.

Haylou RT2 smartwatch

22% Off With IP68 waterproof protection, SMartWatch Haylou RT2 has 12 sport modes, heart rate and blood oxygen monitor, and is compatible with iOS and Android. BRL 253.33

Compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 for reliable, lag-free pairing, the RT2 smartwatch support until 20 days of continuous use even with its main features enabled.

O Haylou smart watch It has HD retina display and 1.31″ touchscreen, sensors for heart rate, motion, sleep and blood oxygen levels, music control, weather recognition, waterproof certification and many other features, now with support for 12 workouts and custom interface.

Umidigi A11 Pro Max Smartphone

34% Off With a 6.8″ screen with Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080), MediaTek Helio G80U processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. BRL 1,130.21

With advanced specifications and great value for money, the A11 Pro Max includes a large 6.8″ Full HD+ IPS LCD screen (2460 x 1080), MediaTek Helio G80U processor 1.9 GHz octa-core, 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In addition, the cell phone has a advanced camera suitecontaining 24 MP on the front, 48 MP on the main, 16 MP on the ultrawide and 2 MP on the macro.

Baseus WM01 Bluetooth Headset

24% Off With 25 hours of music with charging case and 5 hours of constant music with an anatomical design that fits snugly in the ears. BRL 138.81

The Baseus headset supports up to 25 hours of playback of music using all the charges in the case, capable of delivering up to 5 charges.

The s model is voice assistant compatible and has properties for noise reduction in calls, being compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 low latency.

Kuulaa portable charger, 10,000 mAh

45% Off Portable charger for up to 2 devices via USB. with excellent capacity of 10,000 mAh, being able to prolong the use of the cell phone for hours or days without worrying about discharging. BRL 214.39

Compatible with smartphones and Micro USB and USB-C type devices, the Kuulaa portable charger is a model 10,000 mAh supporting Fast Charge 3.0.

The device also has two USB 2.0 inputs and has the percentage of charging broken down on the display itself in LED format.

AliExpress Coupon 2022

Want to save even more when shopping for discounted products? enjoy it discount coupon on AliExpress website and guarantee an even lower price!

coupon NEW 6 for R$6 off purchases over R$50

for R$6 off purchases over R$50 coupon NEW 10 for R$10 off purchases over R$100

for R$10 off purchases over R$100 coupon NEW 30 for R$30 off purchases over R$350

for R$30 off purchases over R$350 coupon NEW 70 for R$70 off purchases over R$1000

* Offers and coupons are for a limited time only.