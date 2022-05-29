Temperature changes favor respiratory crises in MS; learn how to avoid the main diseases

Sudden changes in temperature are causing overcrowding in hospitals, clinics and basic health units. According to the doctor Renato Figueiredo, this is nothing new and happens every year in Mato Grosso do Sul in the so-called mid-season periods: in the autumn and spring, due to the hot days and cold nights. Children and the elderly are the most affected audiences.

Among the diseases, the most common are respiratory: flu, viruses, asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia and a series of allergies. The doctor warns that many allergies are caused because cold clothes and bedding – for periods of low temperature – are stored for a long time, which can accumulate dust, fungi and bacteria and the result is the triggering of a series of allergic processes that mainly affect children and the elderly.

For Renato Figueiredo, basic care must be maintained at all times of the year and one of them is the intake of liquids, especially water. “During these mid-autumn seasons, when temperatures are milder, people forget to drink water and this cannot happen because it generates a series of problems in addition to dehydration”, said Dr. Renato Figueiredo. Without water in the body, immunity decreases and diseases such as cold sores and sinusitis appear. Other than that, care must be taken not to catch Covid-19 and dengue.

Anyone who wants to stay healthy without having to spend money should drink at least 2.5 liters of water a day, wash their nostrils with saline solution, always clean the house removing all the dust, always wash bedding, winter clothes , have healthy food and supply the body with vitamins. “Unfortunately people get distracted, don’t follow these recommendations and the result is crowded hospitals and clinics. This happens every year”, highlighted Renato Figueiredo.

Demand for services in the public network has exponential growth

Health units in Campo Grande serve, all together and on average, about 5,000 children a day. In addition, the municipal health network of Campo Grande is unable to overcome the barrier of 16% vaccine coverage for the Influenza and Covid-19 virus. Information from Sesau (Municipal Health Department) realize that there was a 347% increase in the number of pediatric visits, which rose from 1,117 daily to 5,000 in four weeks. The reasons: low adherence to childhood vaccination against covid-19 and influenza.

The figures from Sesau also show that only 9,153 children aged between 6 months and under 5 years received the vaccine against influenza in Campo Grande. However, the estimated public able to receive the vaccine is 57,428, generating an adherence of only 15.94%. Data from the Mais Panel show a similar scenario in the immunization against covid-19: only 12,778 children, of the 90,000 eligible, were vaccinated with both doses, only 14.35% of vaccine coverage.