The 10 best Super Nintendo platform games

O Super Nintendo has a multitude of incredible games that have marked an entire generation. There’s something for everyone, including those who like the platform genre!

In the list below, let’s remember the 10 most striking games of the genre on Nintendo’s 16-bit console. Get on board with us!

1. Donkey Kong Country 2

The series Donkey Kong Country had three entries in the Super Nintendo, and many consider Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest the best of the trilogy.

As in the first game, the idea is still to visit different themed scenarios by jumping up and down while collecting bananas, letters to form the word KONG and much more. However, there is news here.

In addition to the presence of Dixie as Diddy’s partner, new animals were included (like the parrot) and more bonus stages for fun. A complete and respectful package for those who like the franchise.

two. actRaiser

Series born on the Super Nintendo and that unfortunately in the console itself was without new representatives, actRaiser is a good representative in the segment of platform games.

Bringing as the protagonist a god who must help humans, the title merged management phases with platform areas in which we must defeat various enemies and a boss at the end. To finish them all, it is possible to use attacks with the sword and some magic, yielding good moments of action.

3. The Lion King

This was a good time for games coming straight from movies and cartoons, being The Lion King one of the best (or for many the best) representatives in this segment.

Here we have the opportunity to follow Simba’s journey through various stages, guiding him from childhood to adulthood. Even the classic animation songs appear here, helping to make the package even more complete and special.

4. Super Mario World

Many ended up knowing Super Mario World for being one of the games that accompanied the Super Nintendo, and it didn’t take long for it to become a console classic.

As the red-robed mustachioed debut game on the platform, it brought several new features in its package. The main one is perhaps Yoshi’s presentation, but we can also highlight the Star Road route, which allowed reaching the last castle even faster and going through fewer stages in the process.

5. Kirby Super Star

The package seen in Kirby Super Star is so great that among fans of the pink acorn, there is practically a consensus that this is, without a doubt, the best game of the character — whether on the Super Nintendo or on another platform.

The differential of Kirby Super Star is the fact that it brings eight games in its package, offering several opportunities to have fun alongside the character. Even the mechanics presented here were diverse, making this an almost mandatory item in the collection of anyone who enjoys the platform genre.

6. Super Castlevania IV

The Super Nintendo had two representatives of the series castlevaniaand for many Super Castlevania IV stands out as the best of them.

Even with slightly more dated graphics, even today it is able to offer a challenging experience in its eleven phases before the final confrontation with Dracula (and throughout the rest of this journey as well).

7. Demon’s Crest

It is undeniable to say that we are facing one more of the pearls of the Super Nintendo platform genre.

What did (and still do) Demon’s Crest special is its setting and the possibility of improving the character, accessing new forms and varied moves to go through each of the stages — a scheme that certainly pleases and a lot of those who take risks here.

8. Joe & Mac

Another good representative of the platform genre on the Super Nintendo that had already appeared on other platforms is Joe & Mac.

Controlling the cavemen duo, we are invited to go through various stages facing human enemies and also dinosaurs. In fact, the end of each stage offered us a confrontation against one of these family-sized beasts, which guaranteed a lot of fun for the players.

9. Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Another Capcom classic to show up on the Super Nintendo repeating the same successful formula seen in other consoles through which it passed.

Although we are not facing a game that is totally focused on jumping platforms, these elements still appear at different moments of the journey – which, by the way, is not easy and is certainly alive in the memory of many people.

10. Super Metroid

We close this list with a game that practically helped usher in a new strand in the gaming world known as metroidvania (mix of metroid with castlevaniamixing action and exploration elements of maps with platforming segments).

Super Metroid is considered by many as the best entry in this series and gave proof of the power that the Super Nintendo had to deliver challenging and at the same time fun titles. In addition to several areas to explore, it still offered the player with three different endings according to the speed to reach the last confrontation and overcome it.