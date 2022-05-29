The list and calendar of Xbox and Playstation gaming events announced so far

We are progressively getting to know each event scheduled for the Summer Game Fest 2022but it is convenient to see them all summarized in a list reported by the official Twitter account of the program organized by Geoff Keighley, with the calendar of dates attached.

So let’s see the list and calendar of gamers events announced so far for the month of June:

  • June 2: PlayStation State of Play
  • June 9: Summer Game Fest / Day of the Devs
  • June 10: Netflix Geeked Week
  • June 10: Tribeca Games Showcase
  • June 12: Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase

These are the events reported in the official tweet, updated with the State of Play announced just in the last few hours, which will actually open the conferences. Interestingly, there is no mention of the PC Gaming Show, which is always held on the 12th of June 2022 and which should still be part of the Summer Game Fest initiative, so let’s take that into account as well.

Apparently, the largest event should be provided by Xbox as it is Microsoft’s biggest presentation in the world of games for the year, an event not to be missed and which should have the strong presence of Bethesda and possibly Activision Blizzard – year In the past we already had Diablo there.

