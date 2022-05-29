These 4 foods can “steal” iron from your body; see the list

We all know that it is extremely important to maintain a good diet, especially one that is healthy and as natural as possible, so we should always opt for whole and organic foods.

What a lot of people don’t know is that some foods can to harm the absorption of most nutrients that our body needs, so it is interesting that you avoid some food combinations that – in the long term – can become dangerous. See below which foods “steal” iron from our body.

Milk

Milk is a drink rich in calcium, so it ends up harming the absorption of iron by the body. This is why you should have milk at lunch or dinner, as it is the time when we eat meals that are rich in iron, such as beans; the meat; some green leaves; etc. Pay attention to the fact that you should consume milk and dairy products with an hour break between main meals.

Coffee

Many people like to have that coffee after lunch or in the late afternoon, but it can also interfere with your body’s absorption of iron. This is due to the high concentration of caffeine, as it promotes retention of nutrients, such as Vitamin C.

To prevent this from happening, consume coffee in moderation and try not to drink it right after lunch.

Cheese

Cheese, in addition to being a dairy product, also has a high percentage of calcium and is a very fatty food, which is not good for us at all! When there is a lot of fat present in our body, iron absorption is also compromised, in addition to causing other issues.

What is recommended is to eat the leanest cheeses, such as Minas and cottage cheese. And remember to consume at least one hour before the meals in which you consume the most iron in the day.

Yogurt

This is another milk derivative that is also very rich in calcium, so as we’ve already seen, that’s why it can “suck” iron from your body. So we suggest that you choose to consume this drink for breakfast or afternoon snack. I mention it again so as not to forget to take that break between the main meals.

See below which foods are richest in iron

For you to be able to have a good balanced diet, here are some foods that contain a large amount of iron and that can compose your new eating habits:

Beef;

Chicken;

Pork;

Fish;

Egg yolk;

Crustaceans;

Bean;

legumes;

Spinach;

Broccoli;

Nuts;

Green cabbage;

Bitter chocolate;

Pumpkin and sunflower seeds;

Soy.

Now that you already know some of the foods that “suck” iron from your body and when is the right time to consume each of them, it is easier and more practical to maintain a healthier diet, isn’t it? With the list of products and foods with iron sources, you can also vary the menu.