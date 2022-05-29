These 6 foods help get rid of bad breath; check out!

Bad breath is a problem that can be very emotional. Only those who suffer from this know the discomfort that is generated to relate and talk more closely with other people. It is a problem that can lead the individual to prefer to isolate himself. The consequences are catastrophic, and can lower self-esteem and cause depression.

But the good news is that through certain foods and the adoption of some habits this problem can be extinguished. However, when you notice the problem often, you need to see a doctor to investigate the reason, as it can sometimes be related to gastrointestinal problems.

However, if the episode happens sporadically, in addition to chewing gum or eating a candy, you can follow other tactics through some foods.

Foods that end bad breath: see 6 of them

Ginger

Ginger reduces bad breath because it has an astringent and antiseptic effect. It can be used in the form of tea, candies or simply add some of the root to your recipes.

boldo tea

If the origin of bad breath is related to stomach problems or poor digestion, making boldo tea helps to improve digestion and eliminate the bad smell.

Lemon juice

You can end suffering by drinking lemon juice. That’s because this citrus fruit, like ginger, has astringent, bactericidal action, that is, it helps to get rid of bad breath and contributes to digestion. It’s just not worth taking every day!

Mint

It’s no wonder that mint is an ingredient in mouthwash, this medicinal herb has properties that leave your breath pure and refreshing. You can use it in teas, juices or mash it and put it in a glass of water and make mouthwash.

Litter

This fruit, when consumed raw, promotes cleaning of teeth and tongue. And by eliminating dirt, it prevents the accumulation of bacteria responsible for the bad smell in the mouth.

Cucumber

Take the test, if you notice that you have bad breath, try putting a slice of cucumber in your mouth, you will certainly notice your normal breath. This is because cucumber stimulates the production of saliva in the mouth, which consequently eliminates bacteria.

To avoid bad breath, you should bet on eating more fruits, drinking more fluids throughout the day and avoiding going long hours without eating.