These are the foods that harm your brain, run away from them!

If you are in the process of preparing to take your test, you know that you need to have a healthy mind for a better performance in your studies and better memorization of the subjects. It’s no use spending long hours studying if you don’t have a healthy brain to absorb the necessary information.

In this way, taking care of health is essential. Eating foods that boost brain activity makes all the difference. However, there are times when the contestant is so focused on studies and neglects food, which ends up being a shot in the foot, as certain foods can greatly harm brain health.

Know the foods that harm the brain

French fries

It doesn’t matter if it’s frozen, in chips or the one you eat at your favorite restaurant, French fries have high concentrations of saturated fats, responsible for weight gain, increased blood pressure, in addition to increasing cholesterol, which makes the brain is harmed, as the accumulation of fatty plaques causes poor circulation.

Ice creams

Who knew that this delight is a great villain for brain health. Industrialized ice cream has large amounts of trans fats, colorings and artificial flavorings that are dangerous to health. Plus it has a lot of sugar. This set of ingredients harm not only the brain but also the central nervous system.

stuffed cookies

Studies highlight that filled cookies are as addictive as cocaine or morphine. These industrialized foods are a health hazard, as they increase cholesterol levels, gain weight, increase the risk of diabetes, among other harms. So, you know, it’s best to avoid it!

industrialized sweets

Avoid eating industrialized sweets for the same reasons you should avoid consuming stuffed cookies. They are rich in substances that alter brain neurotransmitters such as dopamine. The risks of increased cholesterol, stroke and heart problems are increased when we regularly eat these foods.

To boost your brain, prefer natural foods, rich in nutrients such as vitamins, omega 3, lutein and minerals. Put more fruit in your study breaks and try to eat real food. These practices will make a difference in your productivity and improve your cognition and, of course, will increase your chances of being successful in the public notice.