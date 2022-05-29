Vaccine effort against covid, flu and measles today in the state

Saturday (28) will have a special schedule: called D-Day, the vaccination campaign against covid-19, influenza (flu) and measles takes place today in Espírito Santo.

Due to the low vaccination coverage, the State Department of Health (Sesa) defined, together with the municipal departments, that the 78 cities of Espírito Santo participate in the collective effort to improve adherence.

Those who have delayed vaccine coverage for other immunizers can take advantage of the day to get vaccinated, as municipalities will provide doses according to their stock.

“Our expectation is that, with the actions that the municipalities will develop, we can reach about 70 thousand doses applied only on Saturday (today). The orientation is that professionals take the opportunity of this day to offer not only the covid-19 vaccine, but also the other routine vaccines for children, adolescents and the whole family”, explained the coordinator of the State Immunization and Surveillance Program Sesa’s Immune-Preventable Diseases, Danielle Grillo.

The coordinator notes that doses of immunizers can be administered simultaneously, except for children aged 5 to 11 years who, if they receive the covid-19 vaccine, need to wait 15 days to receive another.

The Health Surveillance manager, Orlei Cardoso, said that, in the state, 1,480 million people have delayed booster doses against covid.

Lauro Ferreira Pinto, infectious disease specialist, also encouraged people to take advantage of the day to get immunized. “We have low vaccination coverage throughout Brazil. There is a risk of measles. We are starting the cold and again there is a resurgence of cases of covid and flu”.

He advised people to take advantage of the collective effort to update other vaccines, including meningitis, in view of the cases registered in the state.

Infectologist Carlos Urbano also drew attention to vaccination, as coverage is very low for flu, measles, covid, hepatitis B, among others. “It is essential that parents take their children to be vaccinated because they can catch it and, in addition, transmit it”.

“Seize the Day: Vaccines Save Lives”



Inês Bridi took the booster against covid and got vaccinated against flu Vaccine effort tomorrow in the state for children and the elderly In the photo Inês Bridi, 73 years old, had a Covid and Influenza vaccine at the Basic Health Unit of Ataíde 997165957 33393385 The nursing and vaccinator technique of the post – Angelica Silva Santos Souza – Photo: Leone Iglesias



| Photo: ines – Leone Iglesias/AT















Attentive to the calendar, retired Inês Bridi, 74, took the vaccine against covid-19 and influenza last Thursday (26) at the Basic Health Unit of Ataíde, Vila Velha. “I took the fourth dose (covid) and took the opportunity to take the flu dose”.

The retiree said that until last year she was not in the habit of immunizing herself against the flu, as she rarely got the flu.

“After the pandemic came, I learned that eliminating one disease makes it easier to treat another. I didn’t get covid, but I lost a nephew before he got the vaccine.”

About the task force today, Inês said that she will warn people and sent a message. “Take advantage of Saturday to catch up on vaccines. After all, vaccines save lives.”

Fourth dose in September

Awaited by many people, the fourth dose, also called the annual booster dose against covid-19, should be made available from September in the state for adults in general.

This is the expectation, according to the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes. “Right now, the focus is on reaching 90% of the target audience that is being immunized in the next 90 days.”

He stressed that for the last four months of the year (from September), the expectation is that the annual booster begins to be applied to the adult population that has already received three doses.

Yesterday, he again reinforced the importance of vaccination. “In the last 24 hours, the state has confirmed two deaths. Both were from patients with a delayed vaccination schedule,” he pointed out.

know more

Who can get vaccinated

Influenza

Priority audiences include children aged 6 months to under 5 years, the elderly, pregnant women and women who have had babies. health workers, indigenous people, teachers, people with comorbidities, people with permanent disabilities, truck drivers, urban and long-distance public road transport workers, port workers, security and rescue forces, Armed Forces, employees of the deprivation of liberty system , population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people in socio-educational measures; and homeless people.

Measles

Children from six months to under 5 years old and health workers.

Covid-19

Vaccination takes place from the age of 5 and all those with a delayed schedule should seek the health service.

Schedule

Victory

The campaign against influenza (flu), measles and covid-19 will be from 8 am to 17 pm. Scheduling, through the link Vantagens.vitoria.es.gov.br or through the Vitória Online application, was opened on Thursday, but until last night there were still vacancies.

locations

Vaccination takes place at the Baptist Church in Jardim da Penha and at the Health Units of Jardim Camburi, Bairro República, Ilha das Caieiras, Resistance, Swallows, Consolação, Grande Vitória, Alagoano, Conquista, Maruípe, Santo Antônio, Vitória, Santa Luiza and Ilha from Santa Maria.

caress

Residents will be able to protect themselves against covid-19, flu and all routine immunizations.

locations

At the Basic Health Units of Padre Gabriel, Cariacica-Sede, Nova Canaã, Oriente and Jardim Botânico, from 7:30 am to 4 pm.

At Shopping Moxuara, there will also be vaccination for all audiences, but only against covid-19 and flu, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Mountain range

In the campaign, there will be immunization against influenza, measles, covid-19 (all audiences) and other routine vaccines. All without appointment.

locations

From 8 am to 4 pm, at the Health Units of Boa Vista, Feu Rosa, Novo Horizonte, Jacaraípe, Serra Dourada, Serra-Sede, Jardim Carapina, Nova Almeida, Carapebus, Planalto Serrano B, Nova Carapina II, André Carloni, Residential Park Laranjeiras, Central Carapina, Laranjeiras Velha and Bairro de Fátima.

From 9 am to 4 pm, at EMEF Abel Bezerra, in Feu Rosa.

Shopping Montserrat: From 10 am to 5 pm, teams working in Family Vaccination will immunize the entire population against covid-19 and flu (all priority groups of the campaign, except children between six months and under 5 years old).

old village

It will carry out a campaign against flu, measles and covid (for the public over 5 years old who need to complete the vaccination schedule), from 9 am to 15 pm.

locations

Maanaim de Boa Vista and Health Units at Ibes, Vila Batista, São Torquato and Terra Vermelha.

Source: Sesa and mentioned municipalities.



















