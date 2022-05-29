Want a powerful cell phone? See 8 options with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Cell

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is one of the processors most powerful today. The chip has been present in high-end cell phones from manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola and Realme, bringing important advances to the devices. In the following lines, meet 8 phones with the SIM card. Among them are the Xiaomi 12 and the Galaxy S22 are some of the models that bring the processor.

Also dubbed SD 8 Gen 1, the chip guarantees a 20% higher computing power than the previous generation, of the Snapdragon 888, reaching 3.0 GHz. It still has the promise of save 30% energy.

Launched in Brazil at the beginning of May with a suggested price of R$ 9,499, Xiaomi’s new top of the line features a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD (2400 x 1800 pixels) with a variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz. It comes with a triple camera array, with a 50 MP main camera (f/1.9), a 13 MP ultra wide camera (f/2.4) and a 5 MP telephoto + macro lens (f/2.4). The front camera for selfies is 32 MP (f/2.5).

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor comes combined with the Adreno 730 GPU, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. In March, the Xiaomi 12 was considered the 4th fastest Android phone in the worldaccording to the AnTuTu ranking.

The successor to the Mi 11 runs Android 12 and MIUI 13, in addition to having very high-speed 5G network connectivity, a feature present in all devices with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

2. Realme GT 2 Pro (R$ 5,999)

The Realme GT 2 Pro is a phone that is only 8.1 mm thick, with a 6.6-inch screen, a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Realme GT 2 Pro combines SD 8 Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU, 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. The battery is one of the highlights, with 5,000 mAh, guaranteeing several hours of use away from the sockets. The model was recently launched in Brazil for R$ 5,999.

The model is presented as the fastest of all branded smartphones. It is worth mentioning that the company has been promising powerful cell phones for the Brazilian consumer and the arrival of the top of the line is an indication that Realme seems to fulfill what it promised.

Motorola rocked the cellphone market when passing in front of rival Xiaomi and launching the Edge 30 Pro. The smartphone was the first to bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor among its components, indicative of the company’s strong commitment to attract the public looking for more premium devices.

Its datasheet is full of robust requirements such as an SD 8 Gen 1 processor (up to 3.0 GHz), 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The Edge 30 Pro is sold in Brazil at the price of R$ 4,679 on the Amazon website. The product also inaugurates a novelty: the two-year warranty.

In February, we had the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra (with S Pen) on the Brazilian market. Unlike other countries that received the S22 line with Exynos 2200, manufactured by the South Korean, the models sold in the national territory were covered with the chip from Qualcomm.

In the settings of the Galaxy S22, the entry-level model, we can find a triple rear camera, with a 50 MP main lens (f/1.8), accompanied by a 12 MP ultra wide (f/2.2 and 120º) and telephoto lens. 10 MP (f/2.4, 36º, 3x optical zoom). The front camera takes 10 MP selfies (f/2.2 and 80º). The smartphone starts at R$5,999, while the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models can be found from R$6,999 and R$9,499, respectively.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was announced globally in late March bringing 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The device had a good sales performance in China, where it raised the equivalent of R$ 87 million in just one second of sales.

In addition to the SD 8 Gen 1, the smartphone features Adreno 730 GPU, models from 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Its performance is considered 30% higher than the previous version, consuming 25% less energy. The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging up to 80 W, the highest power supported in the brand’s devices so far.

Focused on gamers, the Lenovo Legion Y90 was presented globally during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The giant phone has a 6.92-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2460 pixels) and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In all, there are two rear cameras, the main 64 MP (f/1.9) and an ultra wide with 13 MP (120˚). The front camera comes with only 16 MP.

What ends up calling attention to the device is the rear design with the line brand shining thanks to RGB LED light, which can undergo color customization via app. To support gaming, the Lenovo Legion Y90 features a powerful 5,600mAh battery with 68W fast charging. The model is not yet available in Brazil. The model was launched in China for 3,999 yuan, or about R$3,270 in direct conversion.

Xiaomi launched the Poco F4 GT globally in April and surprised by bringing a device with a 4,700 mAh battery and 120W fast recharge. The company guarantees that it is possible reach 100% charge after just 17 minutes on the charger.

The robust datasheet includes Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Adreno 730 GPU and Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface. The 6.67-inch AMOLED screen (1080 x 2400 pixels), has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. On the back, the phone features a triple set of cameras. with a 64 MP main lens (f/1.9), an 8 MP ultra wide lens (f/2.2, 120˚) and a 2 MP macro lens (f/2.4). The front appears with 20 MP (f/2.4).

Poco is a subsidiary of Xiaomi. Despite the Chinese company operating in our territory, there is no forecast for the launch of the cell phone in Brazil. The model costs 599 euros abroad, around R$3,150 in direct conversion.

Considered a direct rival to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Oppo Find X5 Pro was announced in February promising power. The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen (1440 x 3216 pixels), three rear cameras, the main one being 50 MP (f/1.7), an ultra wide 50 MP and a 13 MP telephoto (f/2.4) . On the front is a 32 MP camera for high-quality selfies.

Qualcomm’s processor joins the Adreno 730 GPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 5,000mAh battery supports 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. So far the model is not available in Brazil. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is on sale in Europe for 1,299 euros, around R$ 7,379 in direct conversion.

