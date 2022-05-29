Water in the cell phone speaker? This site helps you solve | Cell

The problem of water in the cell phone speaker can scare many people, as it generates fear that the component will stop working. Few people know, but one of the simplest possibilities to solve this problem is to adopt a mechanism that emits vibrations to remove the liquid. There is even a website dedicated to this purpose.
The tip goes for situations where the smartphone is close to swimming pools and toilets. And even if the device is waterproof, there is a possibility that the sound will be muffled after the device comes into contact with some liquid.
Even with water protection certification, liquid can end up blocking the device’s speaker — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo
See the step by step on how to remove water from the cell phone speaker
Step 1. Take the phone out of the water and dry it completely. A dry, soft cloth can help with this task. The wind and shaking the device with the speaker down can also help, but be careful that the cell phone does not slip out of your hands and cause greater damage.
Step 2. Access the address fixmyspeakers.com.
Step 3. Tap the button with the “💨💦” emojis.
Fix My Speakers — Photo: Reproduction/ Fix My Speakers
Ready. The water must be expelled by the vibration caused by the speakers.
How Fix My Speakers works
Apple Watch has a function that expels water through the speaker — Photo: Reproduction / AppleInsider
O Fix My Speakers emits a specific tone through the cell phone’s speakers that generates vibrations capable of expelling the accumulated water. The function is similar to the Apple Watch’s built-in water eject feature and the water eject shortcut for iPhones.
If the problem persists even after carrying out the indicated procedures, it may be necessary to take the device to a technical assistance.
with information from Fix My Speakers and Samsung
Check out in the video below how to fix cell phone that fell in water
How to fix cell phone that fell in water