WHO Confirms 257 Monkeypox Cases in 20 Countries Outside Africa | Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Sunday (29) that 257 cases of monkeypox had been confirmed, in 20 countries outside Africa, as of May 26.

Another 120 suspected cases are being investigated. No deaths were reported. As of last week, less than 100 cases had been confirmed by the organization.

“The situation is evolving rapidly and WHO expects more cases to be identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries, as well as in countries known to be endemic that have not reported cases recently,” the organization said in a statement.

The organization stressed that immediate action should focus on providing accurate information to people who may be most at risk of contracting the disease; prevent spread among at-risk groups; and protect frontline healthcare workers.

So far, Brazil has no confirmed cases of the disease. Last week, a suspected case in Bolivia, near the Brazilian border, made authorities on alert.

In South America, at least one case has already been confirmed – in Argentina. The WHO survey, however, counted the reported cases up to the 26th, and the Argentine case was confirmed on the 27th; therefore, the country appears as having only one suspected case.

For the same reason, Mexico – where a case was confirmed this Saturday (28) – also does not appear in the entity’s survey.

According to the WHO, in the region, only French Guiana has cases under investigation, with two suspected infections.

Elsewhere in the world, Sudan – which is in North Africa but where monkeypox is not endemic – also appears to have a suspected case.

As of the 26th, confirmed cases were in the following countries, according to the WHO: