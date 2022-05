The cause of the disease, which appears to be related to adenovirus, is not yet known. | photo: Bigstock

Since an acute childhood hepatitis of unknown origin was detected in early April, the number of global cases of the disease has increased to 650, spread across 33 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) reported this Friday (27/05). ). Nine children died and 38 needed a liver transplant.

According to the WHO, 58% of cases were diagnosed in Europe and the United Kingdom, where this disease was first reported on April 5, is the country with the most confirmed infections (222), followed by the United States (216), Japan. (31), Spain (27) and Italy (21).

In addition, there are 99 suspected cases of having contracted this disease, the causes of which remain unknown and continue to be investigated.

Three-quarters of all cases occurred in children under five, while at least 181 were identified with an adenovirus, a pathogen that often causes childhood hepatitis, although it rarely develops acute forms of the disease.

“Most cases appear to be unrelated,” said the WHO report, which continues to investigate common sources of exposure, similar risk factors and other connections.