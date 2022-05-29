Why do some games depend more on the processor than the video card? | esports

Anyone who has ever built their own computer knows that some games rely more on the processor (CPU) than the graphics card (GPU) for good performance. Within esports, this is almost a constant: LoL, CS:GO, Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege are some examples of games that favor players who have greater fluidity of movement — that is, a higher frame rate per second.

1 of 2 Bombside B from CS:GO map Dust2 — Photo: Playback Bombside B from CS:GO map Dust2 – Photo: Playback

+ LoL: how to increase game FPS

+ Valorant: how to increase FPS in the game

On the other hand, games more focused on adventure and on striking scenarios tend to weigh heavily on the video card, leaving the CPU “quiet”. In short, the motivation for this is even simple to answer: games with a more refined graphic nature will give more work to the GPU, while other games require a greater processing of information, weighing on the CPU.

To delve deeper into this question, ge spoke with Pietro Colloca, an application engineer at Intel, who explained in detail the processing path that games take on a computer.

— The processor is the main focus, it does all the calculations inside the computer. Thinking about the game’s scenario, we will have the physics part of the game, there will be lighting… Everything that is linked to texture loading will be working with the processor. It will pass this information to the video card to render — explains Colloca.

2 of 2 Games like Age of Empires, with a lot of artificial intelligence, require a lot of the processor — Photo: Disclosure / Xbox Game Studios Games like Age of Empires, with a lot of artificial intelligence, require a lot of the processor — Photo: Disclosure / Xbox Game Studios

In short, the processor is the “mathematician” of the computer, responsible for calculating all the information being sent to it. After translating this information, it passes the ball to the GPU, which transforms the information into an image.

Within competitive games, there are several information that can be processed by the GPU:

— Some physics parts: shadow, when you throw a grenade in CS:GO and have the trajectory calculation. Some games that involve artificial intelligence, thinking about a competitive scenario of Starcraft or Age of Empires, have a whole calculation behind it, too — exemplifies Colloca.

The importance of resolutions

Naturally, games with heavier textures will be a bigger challenge for graphics cards. High graphics quality often weighs heavily on the GPU, but Colloca explains that this is also a factor for the processor. The practical example given by him is CS:GO, where many players reduce the resolution to improve the FPS rate.

— It’s less information for the processor to think about. When the game is in 4K, it will have to get all the positions of things that are in this ‘painting’ in 4K to be able to pass to the video card. By reducing the resolution, you reduce the size of the processing — explains the engineer.

How is this technology evolving?

According to Colloca, Intel’s 12th generation processors, the latest on the market, bring new technology to the table. The hardware now works on two separate fronts: the Performance Core, focused on heavy tasks and games, and the Efficient Core, responsible for simpler and more routine Windows processes:

— For example, Windows will be running some things behind it, the system routines. So, you won’t use the part of the processor that is designed for gaming in these quieter tasks. If you’re running Discord, it will be in the background, it won’t consume the Performance core processing — he says, noting that opening the communication program would not affect the game’s performance at all.