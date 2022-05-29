Woman is shot in hamburger shop on AV. YMCA, in Salvador | Bahia

A woman was shot at dawn this Saturday (28) in a hamburger shop on Avenida Antônio Carlos Magalhães, in the Parque Bela Vista neighborhood, in Salvador. There are no details about her condition.

Witnesses informed the Military Police that the woman was accompanied by friends at the scene and that one of these people in the group was armed.

According to witnesses, the gun would have fallen to the ground and, when the person went to pick it up, it accidentally fired and hit the woman.

Agents of the 35th Independent Company of the Military Police (CIPM) were called by the Integrated Communication Center (Cicom), of the Bahia Public Security Secretariat (SSP-BA), to attend to this occurrence.

At the scene, police officers were informed that the victim had left the hamburger shop in the company of the shooter and three other people, in a red car. Police officers searched the area, but the vehicle was not found.

