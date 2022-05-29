you don’t need any tools







We all know that physical activity is very important to health .

And not only that, it’s also important for mental well-being and, of course, for the figure.

However, in today’s hectic times, finding time to exercise is increasingly difficult, especially if you want to start hitting the gym.

Fortunately, there are effective exercises, like these from the blog portal, that you can manage from the comfort of your own home and help you shape your body.

If you’re not training because of excuses, finances or lack of time, it’s time to rethink and try this one. simple and effective exercise at home.

All you need to get started is a wall.

These exercises will help you to build muscle mass and burn fat.

But remember that the key to success is the right motivation, regularity and consistency.

It is important to repeat the exercise daily.

Take a rest for 30 to 60 seconds between each exercise.

Gradually increase the number of repetitions until you reach at least 20 reps for each set.

These are the instructions for wall exercises.

Table of Contents Sit by the wall

triceps cranks

Climber

Bridge with raised legs

What are the best exercises to burn fat? (The 5 biggest myths)

The Truth About Fat Burning Exercises

The only cause of fat loss Sit by the wall Stand with your back to the wall you chose. Take a few small steps forward. Keep your back and hands close to the wall, bending your legs at 90° and lowering your back. Hold the “sitting” position for a few seconds and then return. Beware of shoes that must have non-slip soles, so choose sneakers. triceps cranks Stand against the wall at a distance of about 40 cm. Place your open palms on it. Hands must be extended so if not, back off a few centimeters. You also need shoes with non-slip soles for this exercise. Shake hands. Move your body closer to the wall. Then come back, work your arms and abdominal muscles. Climber The difficulty increases with this exercise, which will require your full attention. Sit in the “dog” position, on your knees, with your feet facing the wall. Lift your lower body. When lying on a mat bring your butt as close to the wall as possible lifting your legs and holding onto the wall to create the perfect 90° angle. Hold this position for 10 minutes. It will be a great help for your spine and blood circulation. After this time, lift your pelvis, helping by sliding your feet down and placing your foot firmly on the wall. Bridge with raised legs same position but the buttocks are about 30 cm away from the wall. Place your feet on the wall with the soles and bend them at the knees. The arms should remain at the sides of the body on the floor. Lift your buttocks by lifting your left leg up into a vertical position at the same time. Then return to the starting position. Then repeat the same with the other leg, still lifting the butt. Keep your abdominal muscles tense. If you repeat this exercise daily you are sure to see results soon with the right diet. What are the best exercises to burn fat? (The 5 biggest myths) When someone asks me what the best fat burning exercises and workouts are, I answer with something they probably didn’t want to hear… “Fat loss is primarily a function of your diet, not your training.” Yes, this is not the simple “best exercises” list they were hoping for. For this reason, what follows is often a response fraught with a combination of confusion and annoyance. Here’s my attempt to clear this up once and for all. The Truth About Fat Burning Exercises There is none . Taaaaaaaa! Let me explain. You see, the idea that there are specific exercises that burn fat, or even that there are certain types of workouts that – by itself – will make you lose weight, not true. That’s not how fat loss works. The only cause of fat loss The only thing that will “burn fat” is being in a constant calorie deficit. A calorie deficit is the state your body is in when you consume fewer calories than you burn (or burn more calories than you consume, just two different ways of saying the same thing). When this happens, your body burns stored fat as a fuel source. Please take a second to let it penetrate as it is ever the only underlying cause of fat loss. Yes, even when it may seem otherwise.















