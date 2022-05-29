Young people aged 12 to 17 can be immunized with the 3rd dose from Monday (30)

Published on 05/28/2022 at 1:37 pm

Jundiaí begins this Monday (30) to apply the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, according to a directive from the Ministry of Health. Young people can look for the Basic Health Units of the municipality.

For the vaccination schedule of this public, Pfizer and Coronavac will be used, according to the availability of immunizers, which will be sent by the State Health Department, according to the Ministry’s dispatch. The immunizers are those approved for this public by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

The booster dose can be given 4 months after receiving the second dose. The recommendation also applies to pregnant and postpartum adolescents. In the case of immunocompromised adolescents, only the Pfizer vaccine should be used.

Most – Saturday (28) was the day of multi-vaccination at the Basic Health Units of Vila Hortolândia, Santa Gertrudes, Colônia and Clínica da Família II (formerly UBS Novo Horizonte). In addition to immunization against Covid-19, Influenza and routine doses, those who had vaccines overdue had the opportunity to update their card.

“Every vaccine is important. I usually play with my daughter who is the ‘good bite’. I make a point of encouraging, because it is about health”. commented Mary Helen Medero, who took her 6-year-old daughter Alice to UBS Hortolândia for her second dose of Coronavac. Like her, Elizabeth dos Santos Freire took her 5-year-old son Vinícius to the unit. “The idea is to prevent Covid and protect his health”, she highlighted, who had the speech completed by the boy. “It didn’t hurt at all! And I came because I don’t want to get Covid.”

Despite the joy of little Vinícius in taking the second dose, the Epidemiological Surveillance (VE) highlights that not every citizen is up to date with the vaccination against Covid-19. “There are more than 100,000 doses overdue. With the drops in temperatures and the climate prone to an increase in respiratory cases, it is essential that the population be aware and attend the Basic Health Units to complete the vaccination schedule”, comments the nurse coordinator of the VE, Maria do Carmo Possidente.

Vinicius proudly displayed his vaccination card

groups – People aged 60 years and over, people with comorbidities and/or disabilities, children between six months and under five years of age, pregnant and postpartum women (45 days after childbirth), Education professionals and Health professionals, indigenous people are being vaccinated against Influenza. , security forces and transport professionals (truck drivers, public transport and long-distance drivers).

Vaccination against COVID-19 continues to be offered to audiences over 5 years old, according to specific doses and periods for application. Immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older and elderly people aged 60 years and older should receive four doses. For the public aged 18 to 59 years without immunocompromise, three doses of the vaccine are recommended.

Routine doses are for all ages, according to the doses and timeframe suitable for each one. If you have doubts about your vaccination, look for the UBS for confirmation.

During the week, vaccination continues in all 34 Basic Health Units (UBSs) in Jundiaí, during the opening hours of the vaccine room.

Press office

PMJ photographers

Original link: https://jundiai.sp.gov.br/noticias/2022/05/28/populacao-se-imuniza-em-sabado-de-multivacinacao/

Gallery

Download the photos of this news in the original resolution



