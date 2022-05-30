5 Useful Google Translate Functions You’re Not Using (But Should) | Productivity

Google Translate brings together a number of useful features that are little known by users. Through the app, which is available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, it is possible to translate texts from photos with the phone’s camera or even add a floating balloon to the screen to translate specific terms. Other resources can also further improve the use of the translator – which now has 24 more languages, including the indigenous Guarani language. Here are five “hidden” functions of Google Translate.

1. Translate with the camera

You can use your phone’s camera to translate almost any type of content in real time with Google Translate. With the function, just point the lens at an object, and then Google will automatically detect the displayed language to automatically translate it. It is worth mentioning, however, that not all languages ​​have this possibility – recently added languages, for example, only work by text.

The feature can be useful especially when traveling, as it makes it easier to read information boards, restaurant menus and even labels on products sold in the market, for example. To use it, open Google Translate on your phone and tap on “Camera”. Then aim the lens over the text and wait a few seconds for the words to be translated.

Another very useful feature of the app is speech translation. With it, you can use your cell phone’s microphone to translate what is being said in real time. To do this, on the app’s homepage, click on “Conversation”. Then select the two languages ​​being spoken and tap on the microphone icon to get started.

Once the words are spoken, Google will transcribe them into the original language and then do the simultaneous translation – both in written and audio form. During travel, the resource can be used to ask for information, for example. This is another feature that is only available in some languages, not all. Therefore, it is worth paying attention.

3. Save frequently used expressions

Google Translate also allows you to bookmark expressions to find them more easily. With the function, it is possible to save frequently used phrases to be able to make queries in a practical way. To use this feature, write the content you want to translate in the indicated location and tap on the star icon in the upper right corner of the screen to save the expression. To check it later, go back to the app’s homepage and press on the star again.

4. Save languages ​​for offline access

In Google Translate, it is also possible to download languages ​​to be able to do translations offline. In this way, it is possible to consult the translator even without a 4G or Wi-Fi signal, for example. To do this, in the app, tap on the user’s profile picture in the upper right corner of the screen and then select “Downloaded languages”. Then, press on the download icon next to the available language options and tap on “Download”.

Google Translate’s “Tap to Translate” feature is only available for Android, and it adds a floating balloon to the mobile screen to translate selected words. So, if you are on an English website and want to know what the translation of a specific word is, just select the term in the text and tap on “translate”. The balloon will open in half of the screen with the translation for the chosen word, and, if you want, you can hear the pronunciation.

To activate the feature, open the translator and tap on the profile picture in the upper right corner of the screen. Then tap on “Settings” and then select the “Tap to translate” option. There, just activate the balloons next to “Use touch to translate” and “Show floating icon”.

