Abstention in health contest reaches 13% with 1,600 missing – Education and Technology

In the morning test, there were 5,916 registered, with 891 absent, and in the afternoon, 5,314, with 628 absent.

Movement at UCDB this morning during contest. (Photo: Ana Paula Chuva)

Of the 11,230 enrolled in the SES (State Department of Health) contest, 1,590 did not attend the morning and afternoon tests, which corresponds to an abstention of 13.53%. The competition aims to fill vacancies for auditors, health services assistant and health surveillance inspector, as well as health services specialist and health services assistant.

In the morning test, for higher education, there were 5,916 enrolled, with 891 absent (15.06% abstention). In the afternoon, there were 5,314, with 628 absent, which corresponds to 11.2% abstention. The test was for filling middle and elementary level positions.

For the position of health services auditor, the remuneration is R$ 5,511.50. For health surveillance inspector, the remuneration is R$ 2,362.07. The position of health services specialist is divided into 14 sub-functions, also with higher education and the same salary as the specialists.

For the functions of doctor and dental surgeon, it is necessary that the candidate has training in the area and registration with the Council. The remuneration is R$ 2,863.12. For candidates in the role of public health worker, the salary is R$ 3,364.17.

In the mid-level position, the remuneration is R$ 1,646.29 for a health service assistant and for the health service assistant, the remuneration is R$ 1,431.59.