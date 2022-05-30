Advancement in the quantum internet will make browsing safer

posted on 05/30/2022 06:00



(credit: AFP)

Still in the realm of desires, the quantum internet will not exchange information in the form of classical bits — the values ​​0 and 1 that are the basis of computation. You need qubits, the quantum bits. Scientists from the University of Delft (Netherlands) have created a rudimentary network of sharing in this sense: using teleportation in three times. For experts, it is a fundamental step towards a revolutionary and secure internet. Details of the work were presented in the latest issue of the journal Nature.

Ronald Hanson, co-author of the article, explains that a quantum internet will be a large-scale network that will connect users through new applications and “impossible to produce with the classic web”. The expectation is that a system in this sense will not emerge in less than 10 years, but qubits are the paths to invest in.

These innovative bits tap into the laws of quantum physics, which govern the world on an infinitely small scale. One of these properties is entanglement, a phenomenon whereby two entangled particles behave identically, regardless of the distance between them. It is as if they are connected by an invisible thread, sharing the same state.

The connection between them is so perfect that scientists speak of a kind of teleportation. Thus, theoretically, a change in the properties of one instantly modifies those of the other regardless of where they are. Today, quantum bits can be transmitted through optical fibers, but teleportation is limited: after 100 kilometers, the signal disappears or is lost. In order not to lose this contact, the qubits must be directly linked by a quantum “chain”.

greater reach

In the article published in Nature, the Dutch team describes how they introduce a relay, an electrical device that produces sudden changes in systems, to increase the connection range. With that, the quantum communication that was limited to two actors commonly called Alice and Bob, now has a third character, Charlie.

In the experiment, diamond-based qubits were placed in a circuit made up of three interconnects, called quantum nodes. The Alice and Bob nodes were in two labs several meters apart and connected by fiber optics. At the same time, Bob was directly connected to Charlie. Alice and Charlie couldn’t communicate.

First, the researchers intertwined the physically connected nodes (the Alice-Bob pair and the Bob-Charlie pair). Then they used Bob as an intermediary and, through an intricate exchange, managed to intertwine Alice and Charlie. That way, despite not being physically connected, these two were able to directly convey a message to each other. The signal was also of excellent quality, without any loss, a challenge in the face of the extreme instability of a quantum bit.

Safety

The transmission was done securely. With entanglement, any attempt to intercept or eavesdrop automatically alters the qubits, destroying the message itself. According to the team, the first embryonic quantum teleportation network paves the way for large-scale connections.

On a laboratory scale, it demonstrates the principle of a reliable quantum repeater that could be placed between two nodes that are more than 100 kilometers apart, thus increasing the signal strength. “It’s a victory for fundamental science and a real-world solution to advancing applied quantum physics,” the authors celebrate.



