Alternative Treatment with Ozone Therapy | online kitties

This is our mother, Ivonete, she is 55 years old and we live in Curitiba PR. She was diagnosed with colon adenocarcinoma (cancer of the intestine) after right colectomy associated with omentectomy in August 2019. When discovered, she was already in stage 4 (with metastases to the peritoneum). She started Chemotherapy immediately using the first regimen until March 2020. She had disease progression so they switched to another regimen. After three months with this new regimen, she showed disease progression again, but due to lack of therapeutic options from the SUS, they kept the same regimen even without having expected results. With no other options, the doctor prescribed a drug that sus doesn’t provide, so we went to court to get it. Unfortunately there they judge numbers and not lives, they denied it because they think the treatment is too expensive for little proven effectiveness. She is getting weaker every day, she started vomiting non-stop, she is going to the emergency room almost every week, very weak. The doctor then gave me another drug, we went to court again and once again, without any empathy, they denied it. Without having much to do, we went looking for other treatments, in search of giving her quality of life. We know the seriousness of this disease, but we also know that no one deserves to live this way, where justice is flawed and treats you like a number. We found out about ozone therapy through a very dear friend, and we are very hopeful with all the benefits that the therapy brings. We want her to be able to have a dignified and as normal life as possible. But unfortunately we can’t afford all treatment alone. She needs to do 1 ozone therapy session a day (every day of the week, for 5 years), to have the expected results. And she has the displacement too. We already have high costs with drugs to alleviate the symptoms of chemotherapy. So we decided to create this online vakinha to raise an allowance during treatment. Every contribution here will make a big difference to us. We sincerely appreciate if you can contribute! God watch over you all! Thanks.