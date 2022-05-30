Army Justifies Purchase of Penile Prostheses; see how implant works – 05/29/2022

Two Armed Forces hospitals informed the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) that the purchase of 60 penile prostheses worth R$ 3.5 million occurred because inflatable prostheses are more similar to the “physiological erection”.

“According to a technical report, the inflatable prosthesis is the prosthesis that most closely resembles a physiological erection, as there is a mechanism to make the penis erect and return to its normal state, in addition to having a lower percentage of extrusion,” said one of the documents. .

In the document, the military states that the malleable prostheses – the cheapest – “leave the penis in a permanent state of erection, with the patient having to bend the penis to put on clothes”.

What are they for?

Penile prostheses are used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction and are implanted in the penis to fill spaces previously occupied by blood in the corpora cavernosa, ensuring an erection. With the prostheses, the user can have sex whenever they want, but they do not increase the size of the penis.

There are several options available for prostheses: malleable or semi-rigid, inflatable or hydraulic. They are implanted directly into the erectile chamber of the penis to provide the support needed for sex. They do not interfere with the sensitivity and ability to orgasm.

The implant is done through a surgery that lasts about an hour and has low complication rates and high levels of satisfaction. It is, however, an irreversible procedure — and last line of treatment for erectile dysfunction.

Before opting for the prosthesis, it is necessary to evaluate a urologist. One of the possible treatments is the use of drugs that stimulate erection, such as Viagra — which was also acquired by the Armed Forces.

* With information from the reports of 04/13/2022.