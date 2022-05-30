Bahia Health Department issues warning about monkeypox symptoms; no cases were registered in the state | Bahia

The State Health Department (Sesab) issued an alert to the municipalities in Bahia about the symptoms of monkey pox . Until the morning of this Monday (30), no case of the disease had been registered in the state.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Despite being transmitted by primates, the monkey pox it can also be propagated by other types of animals such as squirrels and rodents. It causes a picture similar to human smallpox, as explained by infectologist Antônio Bandeira, who works as an epidemiological surveillance technician at Sesab.

“Basically, what will attract attention is the individual who has traveled – or comes from abroad – and has what we call pustular vesicular lesions. It starts in the head, passes to the trunk and then has a centrifugal distribution to the limbs. always associated with fever, headache, back and body pain. But what will really draw attention are these wounds on the body”.

To avoid infection, you need to wear a mask and sanitize your hands. Antônio Bandeira also highlighted that the monkey pox It is highly transmissible and can lead to death.

1 of 1 Sesab issues an alert to Bahian cities about the symptoms of monkeypox — Photo: Getty Images/via BBC Sesab issues an alert to Bahian cities about symptoms of monkeypox – Photo: Getty Images/via BBC

According to the infectious disease specialist, there is a great concern of the state agency in relation to the disease.

“At any time, a case of monkey pox [aqui no estado], even because in the world it has grown a lot and Bahia is a very strong tourist destination. People from outside come here all the time and we have great communication with European countries. We even have direct flights to Portugal and Spain, which makes it much easier [a entrada da doença]”, said.

In addition to Bahia, the states of Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Santa Catarina also issued a state of alert for the disease, especially at airports.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻