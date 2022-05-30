Brasilienses will be able to see meteor storm in the sky of DF

posted on 05/30/2022 06:00



Fragments of Comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann recorded in infrared by the Spitzer Space Telescope – (credit: Reproduction/NASA)

The sky in Brazil will be the scene of a large meteor storm on Monday night (5/30) and Tuesday morning (5/31). The show Tau-Herculídeas, as well as other rains of the type, is the result of a large influx of meteors into the atmosphere and it is estimated that, at its peak, it can be seen throughout the country.

Fabricio Pereira Colvero, executive director of the Bate-Papo Astronômico project, explains the phenomenon by comparing it to a long road with a large number of cars coming in the same direction. “Meteor showers occur in the same way, because there are several of them, usually a few dozen or hundreds per hour, that are expected at the same radiant point.”

The first peak of rain is estimated to occur from midnight, at the turn of the 30th to the 31st. The second will occur more intensely from 2 am.





Meteor showers are debris that has passed close to the orbit of a comet or asteroid, especially if the star in question has suffered a great degradation during its approach to the Sun. Sometimes, fragmentation can occur in this star, thus generating a greater amount of debris. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be the star or comet or asteroid to which it is close, it is enough for the Earth to cross its orbit, because it is common for these objects to leave a trail along the entire length of their orbit”, adds Fabricio.

Tau-Herculides is caused by debris from comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 (SW3), which is breaking up and will have two peaks during the early hours of May 31 and another in June. However, in the forecast for June, a smaller flow of meteors is estimated. According to Marcelo Zurita, technical director of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (BRAMON), it is important to emphasize that, as this is the first time that the earth will cross this trail of debris generated by the fragmentation of this comet, it is not possible to confirm how the rain will actually happen. “What we will be able to see is that the forecasts are based on estimates and they can be wrong”, he indicates. “It must be an intense rain, because the fragmentation of this comet was quite significant. But we don’t know exactly how many meteors per hour we will observe”, he points out.

Although the conditions for observing rain in Brazil are good, in North America, more specifically in Mexico and the United States, it can be seen more clearly. “Here, in a large part of our country, you should see something between 10 and 30% of the meteors of the amount observed there. The expectation is that, if the best scenarios are confirmed, it is already a fantastic amount of meteors and that it is worth the people stay up at night to see it”, highlights Zurita.





In this 30-second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid shower. It took place on August 11, 2021, at Spruce Knob, West Virginia

(photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls)





View in Brazil

The Brazilian Meteor Observation Network is monitoring the meteor shower and has prepared a map that shows the amount per hour in each region of Brazil, if conditions in those places are favorable to watch.

“Let’s say that everything goes well and the super rain happens, here it should last about 20 or 30 minutes, so in that period we would see about 10 thousand meteors. There is a large range of uncertainty there, it may only have 700 meteors / hour in the northern hemisphere, that is, here we would have “only” around 150 meteors/hour, which is already a good number”, explains Marcelo Domingues, editorial director of the Brasilia Astronomy Club (CAsB).

Fabricio points out that, due to Brazil’s position, there is a maximum forecast of meteors per hour. “In the North region, we see between 57 and 42 thousand meteors per hour. Here, from Brazil, it covers the entire eastern region of the country, including Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with a forecast of 9 thousand meteors per hour”. He also recalls that, if the forecast is confirmed, this incidence and this number of meteors will be spectacular.





In Brasília, the forecast is that the rain will reach about 20 thousand meteors per hour, if the sky is clear. Forecasts from the National Institute of Meteorology for Tuesday indicate that the dawn will be with few clouds and the tendency is that there will be no rain. The expected temperature in the early hours of the 31st is 15ºC.

“If the weather is cloudy, if you have a lot of clouds in the sky, chances are you won’t see the meteors, so the best weather condition to watch a meteor shower is a clear night, no clouds in the sky and not much humidity. . That’s what we hope for people to be able to observe this phenomenon there at dawn on the 31st”, points out Zurita.

Fabricio also points out that the forecasts may even be encouraging, however, it is important to remember that they are possibilities. “All meteor showers are unknown until they occur. They often disappoint, sometimes surprise. But there is no way for us to say for sure that there will be a thousand meteors, two thousand meteors, in short, there is no way to know”, he emphasizes. . But it’s worth checking out and maybe getting a nice surprise in heaven.

Find out the best way to watch

To watch the show in the sky I don’t need to use any equipment such as telescopes or binoculars, however the conditions need to be favorable, ie the sky needs to be clear and cloudless for better visibility.

The best places to watch are away from the lights of big cities and away from light pollution as much as possible.

For those who want to record the rain, it is worth remembering that it happens very quickly and that, people with ease with cameras, should use long exposure photographs and more sensitive cameras.

For a better view, experts also recommend looking to the northwest, towards the constellation of Boieiro.

Did you know?

The nomenclature of the meteor shower is not a function of the number of meteors, but of the radiant point of it — the line that indicates where these meteors are coming from. When there is more than one meteor shower with a radiant in the same constellation, the name is also assigned to the star closest to the radiant, belonging to that constellation.

In the case of Tau-Herculides, originally its radiant would be closer to the star Tau of the constellation Hercules, however, the rain on the 31st will be towards the constellation of Boieiro as there is a displacement of the debris trail due to the fragmentation that occurred of the comet and also by some gravitational influences of other stars like Jupiter, for example.