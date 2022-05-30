Brazil has two suspected cases of monkeypox, says Ministry of Health | Health

According to the folder, the patients “continue isolated and in recovery, being monitored by the health surveillance teams. The investigation of the cases is in progress and collection will be made for laboratory analysis”.

Case monitored in Rio Grande do Sul

The State Health Department of Rio Grande do Sul stated that it is investigating “an individual with a travel history”, but the case is still being discussed with the Ministry of Health – this is because, according to the state agency, “the person has another diagnosis confirmed. At first, this would rule out the case. So, we do not have a definition as to whether it will enter as a suspected case, as it is still under investigation”.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion.

“After the incubation period [tempo entre a infecção e o início dos sintomas]the individual begins with a nonspecific manifestation, with symptoms we see in other viruses: fever, malaise, tiredness, loss of appetite, prostration”, explains Giliane Trindade, virologist and researcher at the Department of Microbiology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).