Bullet camera: discover 6 models to monitor environments | Which one to buy?

Bullet cameras are models developed to record external environments of houses, sites, commercial establishments or even buildings. Evaluating features such as resolution, amplitude, motion detection and connectivity is important at the time of purchase. The Intelbras VHD 1120 B G5, for example, records only in HD, but its image is wide and capable of capturing everything that happens in a large environment. The value of the model on Amazon is approximately R$ 155.

In addition to Intelbras, brands such as Giga, HikVision and Citrox offer options with varying prices and specifications. See the list below TechTudo prepared with six bullet camera options to buy and monitor your home.

👉 Security camera: see 5 useful tips when buying

1 of 7 Bullet camera has a bullet format and was developed to capture images of outdoor environments — Photo: Disclosure/Intelbras Bullet camera has a bullet format and was developed to capture images of outdoor environments — Photo: Disclosure/Intelbras

Buying security camera: which model should I choose? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum

2 of 7 The Citrox CX 2920 bullet camera shoots in HD and is capable of reaching up to 20 meters in filming — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon The Citrox CX 2920 bullet camera shoots in HD and is capable of reaching up to 20 meters in filming — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

The Citrox CX 2920 is the simplest bullet camera on the list, but with the promise of good value for money. The model records in HD in black and white, with the possibility of adjusting the contrast. The 2.8mm lens promises an aperture rate capable of filming up to 20 meters away, which can be interesting for backyards, garages and other environments.

In case the buyer wants to install it outdoors, the camera is waterproof and offers IP66 protection, as well as night vision. Connectivity is wired only, no Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. To buy it you only have to pay R$ 106. On Amazon there aren’t many comments about the quality of the device.

Pros: cost-effective, night shooting and waterproof

cost-effective, night shooting and waterproof Cons: HD resolution and cable-only connectivity

3 of 7 Intelbras VHD 1120 B G5 is a bullet camera that can reach an angle of 97 degrees for filming — Photo: Disclosure/Intelbras Intelbras VHD 1120 B G5 is a bullet camera that can reach an angle of 97 degrees to shoot footage — Photo: Disclosure/Intelbras

The Intelbras VHD 1120 B G5 is another bullet camera option, this time with more user reviews. The model records in HD and has infrared to shoot in night mode. Its range is also 20 meters, which promises to be interesting for those who want to install in large environments. With an angle that can reach 97 degrees, the camera is able to capture different corners.

The use only by cabling is a negative point of the model. However, during the installation it is possible to use the ODS system, which helps in the refinement of the images to make the footage even better. In addition, the device also has IP66 protection, which makes it waterproof. The bullet camera from Intelbras is sold on Amazon for as little as R$155. Buyers give it an average rating of 4.3 and many reviews highlight the quality of the camera. As they are more simplistic configurations, they should not compete with advanced models.

Pros: night shooting, 20 meters range, up to 97 degree angle and value for money

night shooting, 20 meters range, up to 97 degree angle and value for money Cons: HD resolution and cable-only connectivity

4 of 7 The HikVision THC-B120C-P HiLook model surprises with Full HD recording and 180º tilt — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon The HikVision THC-B120C-P HiLook model surprises with the recording made in Full HD and 180º tilt — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

The HikVision THC-B120C-P HiLook is an option with more advanced settings. The model records in Full HD, in addition to having an aperture rate of 2.8 mm, which can expand the view and record in more isolated spots. The company promises that the night mode is quite sharp and that the footage reaches up to 20 meters away.

The features are further combined with up to 180 degree tilt, which makes it easy to position the camera while recording, and IP66 protection, which makes it waterproof. However, connectivity is also only done by cabling. To buy this option, you need to pay around R$ 199.

Pros: Full HD resolution and tilt up to 180 degrees

Full HD resolution and tilt up to 180 degrees Cons: wired-only connectivity

More surveillance cameras

5 of 7 Giga GS0473 can record at angles of up to 93 degrees — Photo: Playback/Amazon Giga GS0473 can record at angles of up to 93 degrees — Photo: Playback/Amazon

The Giga GS0473 is another bullet camera option with similar configurations to the previous ones. The model records in HD and is capable of capturing images at night with the night mode function. In addition, the device promises to record with angles of up to 93 degrees, which is interesting for large environments.

However, like the other cameras shown, the Giga GS0473 also has cable-only connectivity. Therefore, it is a model suitable for those looking for simple options with fewer functions. Its average market value is approximately R$ 190, a little higher than the previous ones.

Pros: recording in night mode and angle that can reach 93 degrees

recording in night mode and angle that can reach 93 degrees Bills: HD resolution and cable-only connectivity

6 of 7 Intelbras VIP 1130 B has IP67 protection against water and dust — Photo: Disclosure/Intelbras Intelbras VIP 1130 B has IP67 protection against water and dust — Photo: Disclosure/Intelbras

The Intelbras VIP 1130 B is a bullet camera with a higher price, but it may interest those looking for better specifications. The recording is done in HD, but with the option to adjust the colors in black and white or color. In addition, the shooting range is up to 30 meters, with the option of night mode.

An interesting feature that Intelbras offers is IP67 protection, even more resistant to water and other external agents. Regarding connectivity, it is also done by cabling, but with the help of PoE technology, which allows for the installation with only one wire. On the market, this camera sells for approximately R$368. With 5-star ratings, the model has no reviews from Amazon buyers.

Pros: shooting up to 30 meters away, color adjustment and IP67 protection

shooting up to 30 meters away, color adjustment and IP67 protection Cons: HD resolution and higher price

7 of 7 HikVision DS-2CE12DFT-FC shoots in Full HD, reaches up to 40 meters for recording and has IP67 protection — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon HikVision DS-2CE12DFT-FC shoots in Full HD, reaches up to 40 meters for recording and has IP67 protection — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

The HikVision DS-2CE12DFT-FC is the last bullet camera on the list. The model has the highest price and costs around R$ 398 in Brazilian retailers. Full HD resolution is combined with a range of up to 40 meters and night vision for filming. In addition, it also has 180 degree tilt to adjust the best recording position.

The camera comes equipped with IP67 protection, one of the most advanced and that promises to prevent damage caused by water or external agents such as dust. Its connectivity is also made by cabling, with no option of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. On Amazon, the model has an average rating of 3.9 out of 5, but users have not rated or commented on the quality.

Pros: Full HD resolution, 180 degree tilt, range up to 40 meters and IP67 protection

Full HD resolution, 180 degree tilt, range up to 40 meters and IP67 protection Cons: high price

3 Bizarre Things Technology Has Allowed You to Do in the Last Decade