Ceará has a suspected case of monkeypox, says Ministry of Health

Two suspected cases of monkey pox are monitored in Brazil, one of them in Ceará. The other was registered in Santa Catarina. The information confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MS), this Monday (30).

In a statement, the agency states that it is “in contact with states to support monitoring and health surveillance actions”.

A third case is under analysis, but has not yet been considered a suspect, in Rio Grande do Sul. O Northeast diary asked the State Health Department for details. (Sesa) and waits for a response.

On Friday (27), Sesa released a note to guide municipalities in Ceará to communicate Suspected cases within 24 hours. The document also recommended strengthening surveillance and monitoring measures for possible cases.

Despite the outbreak of infections in North America and Europe, the disease has not yet officially arrived in Brazil. On Friday, the first case in Latin America was found in Argentina.

Last Tuesday (24), the National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) called for reinforcement of non-pharmacological measures, such as distancing, mask use and frequent hand hygiene, at airports and aircraft, to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Case in Rio Grande do Sul

In relation to the case of Rio Grande do Sul, the State Health Department stated to the G1 which is investigating “an individual with a travel history”, but is still being discussed with the Ministry of Health because the patient would already have another confirmed diagnosis.

“This at first would rule out the case. So, we do not have the definition of whether it will enter as a suspected case, as it is still under investigation”, he said, in a note, to the portal.

What is monkeypox?

The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that the disease received this name because it was identified for the first time in monkey colonies kept for research in 1958. It was only detected in humans in 1970. Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus.

Despite being in the same family as human smallpox, the pathogen that causes monkey disease has a lower risk of complications. According to the WHO, the disease is found in Central and West Africa, where there are tropical forests and animals that can carry the disease.

Occasionally, people with smallpox are identified in other countries after traveling from regions where smallpox is endemic.

What are the symptoms?

According to the WHO, symptoms last between two and four weeks but go away on their own without treatment. The guidance is that people with the signs described below seek medical advice and report possible contact with someone infected. See the symptoms:

Fever;

Severe headaches, muscle and/or back pain;

Low energy;

swollen lymph nodes;

Skin rashes or lesions.

The rash usually appears one to three days after the onset of fever. Lesions may be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, and may crust over, dry out, and fall off.

According to the agency, the number of injuries in a person can range from a few to thousands. The rash tends to focus on the face, palms and soles of feet. They can also be found at mouth, genitals and eyes.

How is it transmitted?

The disease does not spread easily, but transmission occurs through contact with animals or infected people. In the case of humans, studies show that the virus is transmitted when there is physical interaction with people who are still showing symptoms (between two and four weeks).

So far, it is unclear whether asymptomatic people can spread the virus. According to the WHO, the rash, body fluids (pus or blood from skin lesions), and scabs are infectious. Therefore, it is necessary to avoid sharing the following items with the infected:

Clothes;

bedding;

Towels;

Objects such as utensils/dishes.

In addition, ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth can be infectious, which means that the disease can spread through the mouth. Spittle. People who interact closely with someone who is infectious, including healthcare professionals, family members and sexual partnersare at increased risk of infection.

The virus can also spread from a pregnant person to a fetus or from an infected parent to a child during or after birth through skin contact.

Monkeypox kills?

According to the WHO, the symptoms of infected people disappear on their own in a few weeks. However, there are more serious cases that can lead to medical complications and even death. O risk is greater for newbornschildren and people with underlying immune deficiencies.

Complications of severe cases can be skin infections, pneumonia, confusion, and eye infections that can lead to loss of vision. In recent times, the case fatality rate has been around 3-6%.

Does smallpox vaccine protect from monkey disease?

The WHO reported that people vaccinated against smallpox in the past will also have some protection against most cases of monkey disease. Therefore, previous vaccination against smallpox may result in a milder illness.