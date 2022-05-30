Changes in SUS will facilitate consultations with specialists in ES

The population of Espírito Santo will be able to have access to medical care in a simpler way, using the nearest hospitals, and with the consultation of specialist doctors. The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) published in the Official Gazette this Friday (27) an ordinance establishing a state policy that will incorporate services from philanthropic hospitals to the Unified Health System (SUS).

The objective is to make the patient seek primary health care first and then seek the hospital, as needed. The Secretary of Health, Nésio Fernandes, explains that a list of hospitals and the geographical position of the population will be established.

Elderly woman during medical consultation. Credit: Jcomp/Freepik

In this way, medical care will occur according to the region. The idea is also to reduce the flow of patients in the care units of the great centers of the State.

“We want to induce the population to enter primary care. She will have guaranteed access. We want the patient to be attended at the right time, in the right place, having a good experience. Ensuring the resource he needs in the time he needs it”, explained the secretary.

Nésio Fernandes Secretary of State for Health “Each doctor will have a population to call his own and the population will have a doctor to call his own”

In this policy, the patient will have access to telemedicine consultations, if he chooses. He can also do exams and surgeries in hospitals, for example. There will also be assistance in urgent and emergency cases.

Several specialties will be available to the population, such as: geriatrics, cardiology, orthopedics, psychiatry, dermatology, neurology, endocrinology, oncology, ophthalmology, cardiology, infectology, among others.

At first, eight hospitals will be hired by Sesa in June. Are they:

Santa Rita de Vitoria

Santa Casa de Vitoria

Vila Velha Evangelical

Santa Casa de Cachoeiro

Evangelical of Cachoeiro

Francis of Assisi in Cachoeiro

Santa Casa de Guaçui

Evangelical of Itapemirim

Nésio said that all philanthropic hospitals in the state will have an agreement signed by July.

CONTRACT BY INDICATORS

Nésio explains that the total value of the hospital’s remuneration contract will be conditioned to criteria such as the availability of beds, outpatient consultations and quality and performance indicators, such as structural conditions, qualification of the medical team and user experience.

“We have a concept of value-based medicine, which deals with a contract model that brings benefits and results, in which I buy results, quality of care and measure infrastructure components, work process and the deadlines that I want this procedure to take. be guaranteed to patients”, he adds.