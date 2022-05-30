Charity of Piauí promotes a moment of relaxation with health professionals

The management of Mayor Toninho, through the Municipal Health Department, promoted, this Friday, May 27, a moment of relaxation with the right to lunch and bingo among health professionals. The action took place at Chácara de Ciel and involved a nurse and a nursing technician from the municipality.

Each professional received a souvenir in commemoration of the Nurse’s and Nursing Technician’s Day. The creator of the event, secretary of health, Claudia Carvalho, thanked God for overcoming the difficult time that everyone went through with the pandemic and highlighted the importance of health professionals in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Claudia congratulated everyone for their commitment and dedication to the health of the people of Charity. “You are amazing, authentic and fighters […] Many moments of fear that we face together, the anguish, the uncertainties, the panic of us getting lost or losing someone we live with to Covid-19, but God blessed us and protected us from everything “, comments.

The secretary said she emphasized that the time was to thank God and, on behalf of Mayor Toninho, thank each professional, nurse and nursing technician for the dedication and effort they have to work towards an increasingly better health for the population. of Charity of Piaui.

The PSF I nurse, Gislaine Alencar, participated in the event and highlighted the feeling of appreciation of the nursing class by the management of the municipality. “In the face of all the difficulty we went through during the pandemic. But, above all, we never gave up on moving forward and, with the grace of God, we stayed strong and the difficulties were overcome. With this recognition, we can believe that we are treading the right path and providing quality services to the population”, she reports.

Gislaine Alencar pointed out that the event was an afternoon of great relaxation, fun and joy among professionals. She also stated that the action will be marked in the memory of each one. “We remember moments we spent during the pandemic that was very difficult. I want to thank Mayor Toninho and Secretary of Health Claudinha for this moment for us. It was very gratifying”, concludes the nurse.