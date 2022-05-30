Child found alive next to mother’s body is released from hospital in SC

The 2-year-old girl, who was found alive next to her mother’s body in Maravilha, in the west of Santa Catarina, after spending almost 24 hours alone in a car, was released from Hospital São José late this Saturday afternoon (28). According to the health unit, the child had a head cut and underwent a suture procedure.

The car where mother and daughter were was found by residents on Friday morning (27). According to the Civil Police, the suspicion is that the two were involved in a traffic accident and the woman, who was driving the vehicle, lost control of the car.

The child’s mother, identified as Carolina Nadir Weizenmann, 30, was buried this Saturday at the Maravilha Municipal Cemetery.