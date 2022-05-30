City Hall opens unit for flu vaccination this Sunday

capital

All priority audiences are eligible to receive vaccine, which has been updated to contain H3N2

By Adriel Mattos | 05/29/2022 08:22

Influenza vaccine is manufactured by Instituto Butantan. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami/Arquivo)

The city hall of Campo Grande opens this Saturday (16) the UBS (Basic Health Unit) Dona Neta to continue the national flu vaccination campaign. The application of the dose will be until 17:30.

The vaccine available on the public network has been updated and is effective against the “Influenza” H3N2 virus, which circulated last year and killed so many people even before the most critical period of contagion by respiratory viruses. The Influenza vaccine protects against H1N1, H2N3 and Influenza B.

Elderly people aged 60 years and over, health workers, children from six months to under five years old, pregnant women at any gestational age, mothers up to 45 days postpartum, truck drivers, indigenous people, professionals from the armed forces, professionals from security and rescue forces, education workers, road passenger transport service workers, population with permanent disabilities, population with comorbidities, professionals in the penitentiary system, port professionals, population deprived of liberty and young people in compliance with socio-educational measures.

UBS Dona Neta is located at Rua Corá, s/n, in Vila Guanandi.