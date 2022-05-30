Dengue cases have increased by almost 600% in Teresina

Dengue records have increased 599% this year in Teresina, compared to the same period in 2021. Until May 23, 1,552 probable cases of the disease were reported by the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) and four deaths. Last year, health officials confirmed 222 cases.

A balance sheet released by the Municipal Department of Urban Development and Housing (Semduh) points out that in the period from 03/13/2022 to 05/20/2022, 200,281 homes were visited to combat mosquitoes. In these places were found and treated 110,032 mosquito outbreaks dengue/chikungunya. According to Semduh, the neighborhoods Jacinta Andrade, located in the north of Teresina, and Vale do Gavião, in the east, have the highest rate of outbreaks in the city.

Army helps fight dengue in Teresina – Photo: Ascom/Semduh

Data from the bulletin of the Secretary of State for Health (Sesapi), in its 19th epidemiological week, indicate that the Piauí recorded a 745.6% increase in dengue cases and a 5,112.9% increase in chikungunya cases.

Also according to the epidemiological report, in 2022, 187 municipalities registered 9,242 probable cases of dengue, while in the same period of 2021 there were 1,093 notifications made by 75 municipalities. The bulletin also showed that 03 deaths are confirmed in the system in the state, all in the municipality of Teresina.

The municipalities with the highest incidence of cases, taking into account the population, are: Novo Santo Antônio; Antonio Almeida; Ducks from Piaui; Simplicio Mendes and Tank of Piauí.