dev explains why the game won’t come to PS4

Flyer Marty, executive producer of Gotham Knights, explained in an interaction promoted on WB Games Montreal’s Discord, the reason for the cancellation of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. According to him, the priority is to deliver a high quality title for current generation consoles.

Marty said he understood the possible frustration caused to the owners of the consoles and highlighted that it was not an easy decision. According to the executive, the scale of the game made the team rethink the launch.

When considering the scale and scope of Gotham Knights, we had to prioritize and focus our efforts on delivering the game at a satisfactory level of quality for the current generation. We totally understand how frustrating this is for anyone who doesn’t already own a current-gen console, and believe me, we didn’t make this decision easily, but at the end of the day, we wanted to deliver a game that we’re proud of.

In this way, Gotham Knights will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series and PC on October 25th.

After fan feedback, Gotham Knights gets Batgirl biography tweaks

One of Batman’s apprentices, Batgirl is one of the components of the vigilante group in Gotham Knights. And thanks to fans of the comics, WB Games had some interesting feedback to change the heroine’s biography in the game. Check out more details!