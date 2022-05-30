Diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder takes time to be made in Brazil – Campos 24 Horas





29/05/2022, 00:20, Photo: Reproduction.



“Many pediatricians still fail to notice the warning signs when it comes to autism. Sometimes, parents report some behavior that they consider strange in the child in a certain age group, such as, for example, the delay to speak, to communicate. But then the doctor says: ‘Wait a little longer, it’s normal’. And with that, the diagnosis takes time and is only made when the child is around 4.5 years old.” On World Autism Awareness Day, celebrated today (2/4), Carla Gruber Gikovate, a child neurologist at the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), explains a little about this disorder, which is more common in males – four males for each woman – and that in Brazil it still takes a long time to be diagnosed. (read more below)

“Health care professionals should receive specific training in relation to the disorder. When parents take children to the pediatrician to monitor the baby’s growth, he should already be aware of the signs and also the mother’s observations. This delay later influences the child’s evolution”, adds the doctor. (read more below)

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are defined by a set of behaviors that vary in degree and severity. Individuals with socialization and communication difficulties, with a certain tendency to repeat and to be methodical may present the disorder.

According to a 2017 World Health Organization (WHO) note translated by the Associação de Amigos do Autista, ASDs are a group of conditions characterized by some degree of change in social behavior, communication and language, and by a restricted, stereotyped and repetitive repertoire. of interests and activities.

In most cases, they manifest in the first 5 years of life. Affected people often have comorbid conditions such as epilepsy, depression, anxiety, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The intellectual level varies greatly from case to case, and can range from profound deterioration to cases with high cognitive abilities.

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), released in 2018 and based on the analysis of medical histories of children aged 8 years old in 2014, reports that in the United States there is an estimate of one child affected by some form of autism at each 59. Brazil still does not have official statistics, but the Berenice Piana Law, enacted in December 2012 and which guarantees that people with autism spectrum disorder must be considered disabled for legal purposes, also proposes carrying out a census to find out the number of individuals with the disorder in the country.

Symptoms and diagnosis of ASD

According to the neurologist, children who are born with ASD already begin, in most cases, to show signs around nine months. “They don’t maintain effective eye contact and don’t look when you call. From 12 months onwards, for example, they also do not point with their little finger. In the first year of life, they show more interest in objects than in people. When parents play hide-and-seek games, they don’t show much reaction either,” she explains.

There is no test to detect the disorder, and its diagnosis is based on the individual’s history. The causes, according to the specialist, are varied and may include genetic factors, infections during the mother’s pregnancy and brain malformation.

ASD treatment

Regarding treatment, there is also no standard model, as each person needs individual follow-up with professionals such as speech therapists, psychologists and occupational therapists. Some need to take medication, especially when there are associated comorbidities. Properly treated children can develop fundamental skills for their rehabilitation. (read more below)

Although there is prejudice regarding the disorder, many people with ASD, according to the doctor, manage to develop and be included in society. For this, she reinforces that family support is extremely important. “An American population study showed that 30% of autistic individuals with a certain intellectual level and early treatment become independent, 30% become partially dependent and 40% are dependent”, says Carla Gikovate.

Source: Drauzio Varella