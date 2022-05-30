Did you know that açaí is good for fighting cholesterol? Check out this and other benefits of fruit

Curitiba, May 29, 2022, by Caroline Fortunato- O açaí is an aphrodisiac in South America. In Brazil, the Amazon region spread this delight across the country and won the hearts, or stomachs, of Brazilians. So, in addition to being delicious, it has several nutrients. As it is also considered the darling of people who do some physical activity for being a source of energy.

Therefore, the açaí It can be consumed in several ways, such as, for example: to make drinks, sweets, ice cream, jellies or in the best known way that is its pulp. Come and see what benefits this refreshing fruit can bring to your health and if it is suitable for people who have cholesterol.

Also check out: Is drinking barbatimão tea a good idea? no see why

Who has cholesterol can eat acai?

First, the website Veja Saúde, on October 22, 2018, by Thaís Manarini, published a survey carried out by the Federal University of Pará (UFPA) where researchers concluded that the consumption of açaí( Euterpe oleracea) helps in lowering blood glucose and triglyceride levels in the blood.

This is because the properties that this fruit has mean that part of the fat molecules that could clog blood vessels are eliminated in digestion. Regarding consumption, it is recommended that it be three times a week, considered sufficient.

Also, see: Do you already know the benefits of beetroot? Check out what this aphrodisiac food will do for you

What are the benefits of acai?

Well, now that you know that açaí is good for people with cholesterol, it’s time to find out what other benefits this fruit also has. After all, this food is considered a food with a great source of calories, with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant nutrients. In addition to being rich in prolifenols that help prevent early aging and strengthen immunity.

Some of the main benefits of açaí are:

Helps in weight loss;

Lowers cholesterol;

Prevents heart disease;

Prevents premature aging;

Helps in the functioning of the intestine;

Ally in the fight against anemia;

Power supply;

Strengthens the immune system;

Helps reduce inflammation and improves fatty liver;

Prevents neurodegenerative diseases.

Finally, there are several benefits for those who consume the açaí , a fruit considered aphrodisiac and that gives a lot of energy. All this not to mention its flavor. In conclusion, Agro Notícias will answer the main question: After all, does açaí make you fat? Although there is no contraindication regarding this fruit, it is necessary to pay attention to the amount that is consumed, due to its calories. Thus, one has is the only constraint on consumption.

Keep watching: What is star anise tea for? Everything you need to know about this natural drink, check it out