Discounted registration: Race Against Breast Cancer generates health – Esportividade

By Sportsmanship

A lot has changed from March 2020 to now; even the IBCC was renamed: now it is São Camilo Oncologia. However, the need for public awareness of breast cancer did not change. In the 59th edition, the Race and Walk Against Breast Cancer goes beyond that: it provides health for participants and patients. It is scheduled for nearly three years after the 58th, for the morning of September 25, 2022, Sunday.

The inscriptions (Click here) are open and cost R$ 101.02, total price, when using the coupon sportiness – entered and validated under “Gift/Discount Coupon”.

According to São Camilo, the event aims to “raise society’s awareness of the importance of breast cancer prevention and raise funds for research on the disease, improving care for São Camilo Oncology patients assisted by SUS”. It is organized by Life Marketing Esportivo since 2017.

Women and men participating in the Race Against Breast Cancer will not only do good for other people: they will also do it for themselves in races of 5 km and 10 km and 3 km walk.

Hikers (3 km) will appreciate the São Paulo Aeronautical Material Park, in Campo de Marte, the event’s base. Runners of the 5 km will also pass through Santos Dumont Avenue. And the 10 km will go even further: to Avenida Braz Leme, also in the north of São Paulo.

T-shirt with “Alvo da Moda”, bag and breast number will be part of the participation kit. Medals will be given to those who reach the end of the course.