Do you have THESE symptoms? It could be a lack of magnesium! see consequences

More than 300 biochemical reactions in the human body involve magnesium. This mineral plays important metabolic and neurological functions. It is one of the minerals with the highest concentrations in living organisms, second only to potassium, calcium and sodium.

Several types of foods are sources of magnesium, but we can find it through medication, supplementation and in water. This mineral helps and preserves brain health, improving the transmission of nerve impulses, providing better absorption of information, that is, it increases memory and learning capacity.

It participates in protein synthesis, muscle contraction capacity and energy transport. Magnesium deficiency causes a series of complications in the functioning of the body.

What happens in the body when magnesium deficiency occurs

The lack of magnesium or hypomagnesemia, according to several studies, implies several neuropsychological alterations. Among the most common symptoms that magnesium deficiency produces in the body are:

Fear;

Agitation;

Depression;

restlessness;

Anxiety;

Difficulty concentrating and focusing;

Tiredness; and

Insomnia.

An academic article by universities in Romania, available in American medical libraries, associates neurosis symptoms with profound and prolonged magnesium deficiency.

However, when magnesium deficiency is at an early stage, it is common for a person to experience episodes of vomiting, nausea, lack of appetite, tiredness, fatigue and weakness.

And if there is no mineral replacement, it causes more severe problems such as tingling, cramps, muscle contractions, cardiac arrhythmia and convulsions. In addition, prolonged lack of the mineral can trigger complications in the reserves of other minerals such as potassium and calcium.

Therefore, to keep health in balance, have a normal physical condition and energy to perform day-to-day activities, consuming good sources of magnesium should be prioritized.

Magnesium-rich foods

The amounts of magnesium ingested on a daily basis, as recommended by experts, should range from 320 to 420 milligrams.

Foods like avocados, pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, peppers, fish, oilseeds, papaya, bananas are great sources of magnesium. So, don’t forget to prioritize a balanced diet to ensure the good synthesis of nutrients in the body.