Doctor talks about the health of Brazilians with monkeypox in Germany

The Brazilian diagnosed in Germany with monkeypox remains in isolation in a hospital in Munich.

In an interview with Fantástico, the doctor accompanying the case said he will remain in isolation for another two weeks.

“By German health law, it’s three weeks in isolation, and he’s already served one. So, there are still two hospitalizations to go. He and the other patient I am caring for no longer have a fever, only the skin lesions remain. The other one I already ordered to isolate himself at home, and the authorities supervise. And for the Brazilian, if he lived in Germany, I would also release him to end the isolation at home. But since he doesn’t live, he stays here in the hospital, ”explained infectious disease specialist Clemens Wendtner.

Credit: Udomkarn Chitkul/istockBrazilian with monkeypox remains in isolation

According to the doctor, the patient is a young man with Portuguese citizenship, who was in Germany on tourism after visiting Portugal and Spain. He was taken to the hospital after showing symptoms and seeing a clinician.

Monkey pox outbreak

The current disease has already been detected in 20 countries and, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 257 confirmed cases so far.

Another 120 suspected cases are being investigated. No deaths were reported.

Symptoms

It usually starts with flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches, headache, and chills, as well as swollen lymph nodes. Afterwards, the disease progresses to a rash that spreads to the face and body.

According to the WHO, severe cases occur most commonly among children and are related to the extent of exposure to the virus, the patient’s health status, and the nature of complications.

What is monkeypox

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection, a relative of smallpox that was eradicated in 1980.

According to the UK public health system (NHS), the illness usually lasts for two to four weeks and the person recovers. Symptoms can appear five to 21 days after infection.