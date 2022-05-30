“E3 2022” – all dates, times and conferences announced so far

In a rather surprising twist, the E3, one of the most awaited and popular events in the world of video games, was canceled this year, both its face-to-face and its virtual aspects. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be conferences this summer.

Most conferences will still run as usual – which means we’ll be able to attend E3 in everything but name. So don’t be disappointed with this cancellation, as the reveals and trailers should not be missing.

In this guide, we are going to make an overview of all conferences that are scheduled for this summer, so you don’t lose the thread. You can see them all right away, arranged in chronological order.

Sony State of Play – Thursday, June 2



Portugal (Lisbon) – 23:00

Brazil (Brasilia) – 19:00

As the rumors indicated, the Sony will in fact have a State of Play in June, a week before the rest of the conferences.

While little has been revealed about the event, according to the PlayStation blog, it will last nearly 30 minutes and cover a series of updates and announcements. This includes ‘reveals from our third-party partners, plus a preview of several games in development for PlayStation VR2’.

The last State of Play took place in March of this year, and you can see a summary of all the announcements below, which includes a new trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo, Square Enix’s The DioField Chronicle, and more.





Summer Game Fest – Thursday, June 9



Portugal (Lisbon) – 19:00

Brazil (Brasilia) – 15:00

The next conference is Summer Game Fest – the exhibition organized by Geoff Keighley that should be one of the highlights of this year.

Just like last year, Summer Game Fest is now a one-time showcase rather than multiple reveals spread over several months – and will feature announcements from several major publishers, which will be revealed closer to the time – but to get an idea of ​​what you wait, last year we saw Death Stranding’s Director’s Cut, Jurassic Evolution 2 and the long-awaited Elden Ring re-reveal. Expectations are high!

After the event you have the Day of the Devs – which will be worth watching based on last year’s showing.





Geeked Week 2022: Games – Friday, June 10



Portugal (Lisbon) – 18:00

Brazil (Brasilia) – 14:00

THE Netflix’s Geeked Week — which promises “casting reveals, talent surprises, trailer premieres, sneak peeks and announcements” across more than 60 Netflix projects — ends with a game-specific showcase on Friday, landing perfectly in the high season for announcements.

We already know of some reveals scheduled for this year – with the Cyberpunk 2077 animated series airing for the first time, alongside glimpses of the new Resident Evil series and The Cuphead Show season 2.

are you ready to get geeked? drop what you’re most excited to see in the comments 👇👇 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3RAheOnI5d — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2022



Here’s the schedule for Netflix’s Geeked Week:

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic Prime

Dota: Dragon’s Blood

Tekken: Bloodline

10+ Netflix games including Lucky Luna, Poinpy and La Casa de Papel





Tribeca Games Spotlight – Friday, June 10



Portugal (Lisbon) – 20:00

Brazil (Brasilia) – 16:00

Unlike many other conferences, it features fewer announcements and surprises and more with “an exclusive gameplay showcase and creative interviews” from this year’s official selections of Tribeca Games Spotlight; this includes:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cuphead: Delicious Last Course

American Arcadia

The Dusk Falls

Immortality

Oxenfree II

The Cub

Thirsty Suitors

come on

In a year where major publisher reveals are uncertain, knowing we’ll be getting an in-depth look at the above games is very appealing – and should be a good way to spend a Friday night.





Guerrilla Collective – Saturday, June 11



Portugal (Lisbon) – 16:00

Brazil (Brasilia) – 12:00

Returning for the third year, the Guerrilla Collective is now focused on a single broadcast on Saturday, with the Wholesome Games Direct, also focused on indies, to air shortly thereafter.

Few details have been confirmed so far, other than “a few exclusives and game reveals” – with previous years counting with the early access release of Baldur’s Gate 3, a first look at the Steam version of Dwarf Fortress and a fresh look at the reboot of System Shock.





Wholesome Games Direct – Saturday, June 11



Portugal (Lisbon) – 17:30

Brazil (Brasilia) – 1:30 pm

One of the best highlights of E3 is the Wholesome Direct – a display of “encouraging, thoughtful, compassionate and welcoming” games.

More than 100 games will be on show – including Coffee Talk Episode 2, Mail Time and SChiM – with new game reveals planned, as well as games released during the show itself.





Future Games Show 2022 – Saturday, June 11



Portugal (Lisbon) – 20:00

Brazil (Brasilia) – 16:00

Back for a third E3, the Future Games Show offers a broader mission than its sister conference, the PC Gamer Show, focusing more on console, PC, and mobile indies.

You can count on the presence of 40 games like Team 17, Thunderful and Amanita Design, as well as “various world premieres”.

Watch last year’s Future Games Show stream:





Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase – Sunday, June 12



Portugal (Lisbon) – 18:00

Brazil (Brasilia) – 14:00

Having recently pushed back Starfield and Redfall to 2023, the Xbox and Bethesda they now have a huge gap to fill at the end of this year.

So what do we know so far? Based on a recent leak that reveals it’s coming to Xbox One, it’s possible that the next Forza Motorsport mark presence.

There are rumors that Halo Infinite will be getting a battle royale mode later in the year – which could be a boost for a game that’s starting to see its community run “out of patience” post-launch – and this stream is the perfect place to show it.

From Bethesda, at least, we expect to see something related to Starfield and even teasers for future titles; games like Fallout 5 and Elder Scrolls 6 are still many years away from being released – so they shouldn’t appear.

In addition, there are still many other projects in the works from various Xbox studios – Playground’s Fable and Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds 2 among them – and we can expect news of many, many titles coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.





PC Gaming Show 2022 – Sunday, June 12



Portugal (Lisbon) – 20:30

Brazil (Brasilia) – 16:30

Now a regular fixture on E3’s lineup, the PC Gaming Show completes Sunday night with its mix of in-depth previews and new reveals.

There are over 45 games planned – including Arma 4, Immortality (the next game from Her Story producer Sam Barlow), Half-Life: Alyx: Levitation, Victoria 3 and Warhammer 40L: Space Marine 2, and new reveals from Klei Entertainment and another from 11 Bit Studios.

Plenty to look forward to, then – and yes, fan favorites Sean Day[9] Plott and Mica Burton will return as hosts.





Where are Ubisoft and Nintendo’s ‘E3 2022’ conferences?



If you’ve followed the E3 preview conferences, you’ll notice that one of the three big console publishers – Sony – is inconsistent as to its presence at the event. However, a State of Play is already scheduled for Thursday, June 2nd – details of which you can find above.

THE Ubisoft and Nintendo should appear again this year, while EA has already confirmed that it will not be present at all during the summer period.





In any case, if new information emerges, we will soon update this guide.