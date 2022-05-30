Find out if your home TV is in the best position | TV week

TVs are designed to have a long lifespan. However, the position where it is located inside your house can reflect on the appearance of defects. Overheating caused by the sun, for example, could be avoided if the television was not close to the window. The same happens when the device is inside a very humid environment and without adequate ventilation.

Therefore, before making your purchase, it is important to keep in mind a suitable space, which does not interfere with the health of the device. To help you in this matter, the TechTudo made a list of possible positions that can cause problems with your TV and that you should avoid.

The first problem is not related to the defects that appear on the TV, but to the dangers for users. The distance from the screen to the sofa or bed is crucial for ensure the health of your eyesight and avoid any disturbance caused by the light from the TV. The closer you are to the display, the greater the chances of developing a problem.

The recommended distance usually changes depending on the TV’s size and image resolution, as shown in this article. Therefore, before installing the device in your home, see if the space is adequate or not.

2. Is the place where the television will be exposed to the sun?

When the TV is exposed to very sunny places, the average temperature of the TV will increase and exceeds what is recommended by manufacturers. Although new technologies have optimized the cooling of TVs, it is important to position them in an airy environment, without direct sunlight. If possible, do not leave next to windows or doors.

This tip is even more valuable for people who like to watch movies and series for consecutive hours, this tip is even more valuable. If the TV is placed in a sunny room and it is still on for a long time, it can overheat — and the loss of important parts of the set.

3. Is the TV close to a router?

If your TV is positioned next to a router, change it right now. THE harmonic electric current LCD screens and other models may interfere with the wireless network signal. This not only interferes with the internet connection, but also has a chance of developing a problem with the TV.

Use the lower parts of the rack or even change the room where the signal emitter is. If possible, always keep the router away from televisions, monitors, computers or laptops.

4. Is the TV close to any electronics that could heat it up?

Just like in places that get sunlight, the TV also needs to be positioned in a place with few devices. If you leave a video game, router and speaker close to the TV, the chances of it overheating and causing a problem are high.

In the divisions of your bookcase or rack, there should be places to place the cable TV decoder, for example. Abuse these niches and avoid leaving the devices side by side as much as possible., which increases the chances of overheating the television. If the furniture where it is positioned doesn’t have space, move the electronics or put them in another room.

5. Is the environment where the TV will be placed moldy or damp?

As well as hot environments that get a lot of sun, it is important not to place the TV in damp rooms. THE Lack of ventilation can generate mold not only on the outside of the device, but also inside., in very important parts for the operation. In the long term, the trend is even leave the screen smudgedas if it were wet.

Windowless environments are not a good choice. Rooms that are leaking or use tiled floors on the wall should also be avoided, as they increase the humidity of the space. The living room and bedroom, when well ventilated and without direct exposure to the sun, are the best places to leave your TV.

6. Is the place easy to clean?

Finally, it is crucial to place the television in places that are easy to clean. Unlike smartphones, TVs do not come with IP protection. This means that external agents like sSmall dirt or dust can get into the unit and cause damage..

When installing it, always leave it in a easy height to clean. Also place in furniture with few structures, which accumulate less dust. If possible, avoid placing it near windows while construction is taking place near your house, as there is a tendency for a lot of cement, wood and other materials to come with the wind.