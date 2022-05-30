Follow these 4 precious tips to reduce your risk of developing diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic disease that is characterized by increased blood sugar levels, which can lead to damage to various organs. It is a condition that affects many people each year around the world. Young people, adults, the elderly and even children are susceptible. Especially when they don’t have a balanced diet.

Feelings of excessive thirst, constant hunger, frequent urge to go to the bathroom, blurred vision, frequent tiredness and weight loss are among the most popular symptoms of diabetes. But make no mistake! Despite all these signs, a person with diabetes can live for months with moderate symptoms, without having any idea that they have the disease.

Thus, in order to prevent and control diabetes, it is necessary to know how to recognize which are the manifestations of the problemmake regular visits to the doctor and pay greater attention to eating habits as well.

To help you with that, we’ve separated here four essential tips that can help you reduce the risks of developing the disease. Continue following what can be done:

1 – Invest in a diverse and healthy diet

It may seem difficult to maintain nutritious meals in this everyday rush, but being aware of what you consume and investing in a healthy but varied diet is essential for your well-being.

In this sense, vegetables and fruits are basic foods, but indispensable to compose meals. Just don’t forget to be careful with very sweet fruits, in addition, we also suggest that you also avoid eating processed and high-fat foods.

2 – Eliminate bad habits

The extinction or decline of bad habits is also an important factor that will contribute to reducing the chances of developing diabetes. This tip goes especially to those people who smoke!

Preconception? No! Tobacco has a 30 to 40% risk of contributing to the development of type 2 diabetes and its worsening. It is worth mentioning that this is the most common and most frequent form of the disease.

3 – Let go of the sedentary lifestyle

Exercising regularly is another very important suggestion that will certainly decrease your chances of becoming diabetic in the near future by high levels, as physical exercise contributes to the better functioning of the pancreas and also to the control of glucose levels.

To start these physical activities, try to take regular walks once a day. Just don’t forget to warm up before starting the exercise or drink water during the activity. Hydrate!

4- Monitor health regularly

As diabetes is a disease that often sets in without showing any signs, our main and last tip is to always be up to date with medical exams. Request a health analysis. See a doctor and make regular appointments to check on how things are with you.