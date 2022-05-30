Galax RTX 3090 Ti HOF GPU with 4.3-inch LCD screen starts selling for $2,850

This is another one of those enthusiastic projects

Every enthusiast-level graphics card has a very advanced design. In this regard, Galax is one of the biggest with its Hall of Fame (HOF) line. The manufacturer launched an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF with a high-end design, but the highlight is the 4.3-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 480 x 272 pixels with a huge crown on top.

The screen is detachable and you can even use it outside of the graphics card. It has a USB connection and the crown can have its colors configured. As usual on hardware with a display, you will be able to track hardware usage, temperature, etc. The screen works with Galax’s own software.

The Galax RTX 3090 Ti HOF has two 12-pin connectors, like all RTX 3090 Ti. In theses, one of these connectors delivers 600W, 1200W with two. Galax says that the c cardonsome 516W and the board is already overclocked from the factory. So above 600W is something enthusiast overclockers would hit.

The video card is equipped with 14+8+4 phase VRMs, which guarantees great potential for overclocking. The GPU is configured with clock at 1935 MHz out of the box with the one-click OC feature. The 24GB of video memory runs at 21Gbps with 384-bit interface, delivering 1008GB/s bandwidth.

The Galax RTX 3090 Ti HOF’s cooling system features a “large vapor chamber base with 6x8mm heatsinks”. There are three fans, two 102mm at the ends and the middle one is 92mm. Galax describes the 11 “wing” style fins assuring “high airflow and pressure with minimal noise”.

This is a niche graphics card aimed at overclocking enthusiasts with a design made for it and these folks are always willing to pay the high prices charged for these models. The Galax RTX 3090 Ti HOF is being sold for 398,200 yen in Japan, $2,845 tax free.

We have already shown here that the RTX 3090 Ti can surprise both for the gigantic consumption (more than 900W) if configured for this, and also, on the other hand, it manages to perform well when limited to 300W.

