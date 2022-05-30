Gotham Knights: This is why the PS4 and Xbox One versions were canceled

During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on ​​the official Gotham Knights on Discord, executive producer Fleur Marty explained the reasons behind the decision to cancel the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, which will therefore only come to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Gotham Knights was originally announced in mid-2020 for current and legacy platforms. However, a few weeks ago, in conjunction with the publication of a gameplay video starring Nightwing and Red Hood, WB Games revealed that the game will no longer be coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

The former executive producer of WB Games Montreal explained that adapting the game for old and current generation consoles would have prevented the team from reaching the quality level wanted, hence the painful decision to cancel the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

“Considering the scale and scope of Gotham Knight, we had to prioritize and focus our efforts on bringing the game to a satisfactory level of quality for the current generation,” said Marty. “We fully understand that this is upsetting for gamers who don’t already own a current-gen console and believe me, we didn’t make this decision lightly, but ultimately, we wanted to focus on making a game we can be proud of. “

Before leaving, we remind you that Gotham Knights will be available from October 25.

Source