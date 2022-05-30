Health plan is ordered by TJSP to pay for breast reduction surgery

Credit: Pixabay

The 7th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJSP) denied an appeal by Sul América Serviços de Saúde and maintained the company’s conviction to indemnify a beneficiary of the health plan for material damages for denying a breast reduction surgery, for posture correction. The surgery paid for by the young woman cost R$ 19,798.61, an amount that must be reimbursed. The woman also claimed compensation for moral damages, which was denied.

In the lawsuit, Sul América claimed that the procedure is not covered by the List of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), which it understands to be exhaustive, in the case of a refusal of “legitimate behavior that does not constitute any irregularity”.

However, the judge of the first instance recalled that “the TJSP has already summed up the issue (Precedent 102), in the sense that the refusal of the health plan to pay for the treatment is abusive when there is an express medical indication, on the grounds of lack of provision in the ANS role”.

According to the judgment, the report of the orthopedic doctor points out that the plaintiff had difficulty in practicing sports, due to the weight of her breasts, in addition to having problems with posture and having scoliosis. “The medical requirement was expressed in the case of non-aesthetic bilateral reduction mammoplasty”, said the judge.

The magistrate considered that the plan should then be condemned to indemnify the woman for material damage for having paid for the operation, but that moral damage was not characterized “because there was a simple difference in the interpretation of the contract by the parties”.

The plan appealed the decision on the grounds that the surgery would have an exclusively aesthetic character, not covered by the contract signed between the parties. The judges, conduit, considered the argument fragile. “The appeal reasons are manifestly fragile, as they are an almost literal reiteration of what was deducted at the origin and put to rest by the sentence”, said the rapporteur of the case, judge Miguel Brandi.

When contacted, Sul América did not respond until the publication of this report. The case is processed under the number 1027249-26.2020.8.26.0577.