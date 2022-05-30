‘Hole in the heart’: understand Hailey Bieber’s heart problem – 05/30/2022

The model Hailey Bieber told on her YouTube channel that she underwent a heart procedure after having a mini-stroke, as the TIA (transient ischemic attack) is known. Hailey was having breakfast with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, when she developed TIA symptoms and went to the hospital.

The incident itself was fleeting and left no sequelae. However, on investigative tests to find the cause, she was found to have a patent foramen ovale, or FOP, a hole in her heart, which would have been what allowed the TIA. The model had to go through a procedure to close this hole.

In São Paulo, Vanessa Affonso, 43, manager of hemodynamics at Incor (Instituto do Coração, Hospital das Clínicas, FMUSP), underwent the same procedure as Hailey. About his diagnosis, Affonso jokes: “My case looked like one of those evaluations by Dr. House (TV series with cases of difficult to diagnose diseases). I have had chronic migraine for 20 years, with a lot of pain and even going to the emergency room, I have a hard time finding a medicine that solves my pain”. Her case was evaluated by doctors Raul Arrieta and Alexandre Abizaid, both also from Incor.

After a recent very bad attack of migraine, Vanessa Affonso had tests for FOP that confirmed the diagnosis, and opted for the operation not knowing if it would solve her problem. She reports that, even with the neurologist treatment, she had attacks 3 to 5 days a month, and had to go to the hospital frequently, so she chose to take the risk.

Affonso underwent the intervention on April 11 and reports that, since then, his headaches have improved. There are studies that link migraine with FOP, but a case like Affonso’s is still an exception. In general, PFO closure is done after the patient has had a stroke, or a TIA, as in Hailey’s case.

What is patent foramen ovale

Arrows show blood flow in heart without FOP Image: iStock

FOP is not a disease, but a health condition that is essential for the baby’s life in the womb, which is different from what we have in post-uterine life.

In adults, there is no direct passage of blood between the atria of the heart, blood enters on one side, passes through the lungs and leaves purified and oxygenated on the other side — and the order is in the right and out in the left.

In the case of babies in the mother’s belly, the lung is full of fluid. Since the mother is the one who sends the already oxygenated blood to the baby, the blood passes directly from the right side to the left side through a hole called the foramen ovale.

After birth, when the umbilical cord is cut, the baby begins to breathe and have circulation as in an adult. So this “hole” that allowed the blood to pass loses its function. In approximately 75% of people, the foramen ovale closes, and in the others it remains open, which is why it is called a patent foramen ovale.

Most people who have FOP will have no health issues related to it, and there are no symptoms.

What is the relationship between FOP and TIA or CVA?

Because FOP allows blood to pass between the atria of the heart, it can allow a blood clot to pass through the bloodstream to the brain.

“Most people don’t have an FOP, and when they get a clot in their leg veins, that clot will end up in the lung. If that clot is small, nothing might happen. But if that clot goes through the foramen, it can do damage.” in the brain”, explained physician Raul Arrieta, head of percutaneous interventions in congenital heart disease at InCor.

That’s because a small clot can temporarily block a small vein in the brain, which characterizes a TIA, or a major blockage in the case of a stroke.

It is much more common for a stroke to have other causes, so when those causes are not found, the presence of a FOP begins to be investigated. When it is found and there is an indication for closure, it is done through catheterization: a catheter is inserted through a vein in the leg and goes to the heart.

“When it passes through the FOP, the catheter opens like an umbrella on the left and right sides. It makes a sandwich on this wall, and this prosthesis stays there for life”, explains Arrieta. Thus, the blood passage is closed.

Vanessa Affonso, who closed FOP at Incor, reports: “I did it one day and left the next. I didn’t feel anything. What hurt the most was the intubation, which causes discomfort in the throat. I did all the rest, like the doctor recommended, for the first six hours I couldn’t get out of bed, and for five days you can’t make any effort, like climbing stairs, I followed the recommendations, so it was quiet”.

Does anyone with FOP need to worry?

Image: Getty Images

Much of the population has FOP, and it can be discovered in routine tests on an echocardiogram. Closing FOP is not normally recommended preventively, as in the majority of the population it will not lead to any problems.

According to Raul Arrieta, the FOP closure procedure is not very risky, but the risk of a complication in the procedure is greater than the risk of a person who has FOP having a stroke or TIA, so the treatment is only done in who has had one of these incidents. At Incor, an average of one FOP closure intervention is performed per week.

Gustavo Foronda, head of pediatric cardiology at Hospital Albert Einstein (SP), says that today doctors are increasingly requesting routine echocardiograms for children, which is why the diagnosis of patent foramen ovale at this age is also growing.

“We do not observe stroke in children, we observe this in adults. What we can do with this diagnosis in the child age group is an orientation”, he explains.

The precautions that Foronda indicates are to prevent clot formation: “When you are an adult, whenever you have a long trip, wear elastic stockings, maintain regular physical activity, avoid obesity, avoid other risk factors for thrombosis, such as the use of oral contraceptives for women and smoking”.

Sources: Raul Arrietahead of percutaneous interventions in congenital heart disease at InCor (Heart Institute) at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo); Gustavo Foronda, head of pediatric cardiology at Hospital Albert Einstein (SP); and Ricardo Pereiracardiologist and professor at Famed-UFC (Faculty of Medicine, Federal University of Ceará).

Reference: Homma, S., Messé, S., Rundek, T. et al. Patent foramen ovale. Nat Rev Dis Primers 2, 15086 (2016). https://doi.org/10.1038/nrdp.2015.86.