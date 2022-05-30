How can integrative practices help in the self-care of nursing professionals?



As a nursing professional, it is very likely that you have already felt overwhelmed with work, depressed, with physical and mental health problems, excessive weight gain and unhealthy eating habits. Perhaps you have had some sort of back injury, poor morale, or lack of job satisfaction. Such situations are unfortunately common and have been described in recent studies.

But it is not enough to know what is negative for us without doing something about it. And for thorns to turn into flowers and for us to have restorative and perennial changes, self-care is the key to our health. Through it, we realize that we, and not just work, are a priority and deserve edifying care that promotes our physical, emotional and spiritual health. And how to achieve that balance?

For the theorist Dorothea Orem, self-care is the practice of activities by the individual for the well-being and maintenance of his own life. In addition, we need to use the next level of self-care, one capable of effectively changing our routine or behavior. Studies indicate that working hours of less than 40 hours per week, expressing emotions, exercising, participating in support groups, incorporating spiritual activities in the work environment, healthy eating, cognitive-behavioral strategy and sleep hygiene are ways to to achieve greater satisfaction and improve health.

In this context, in addition to the practices described, recommendations for the use of Integrative and Complementary Practices (PICs) have been studied and consolidated. These are care based on traditional knowledge, with different diagnostic and treatment systems. However, they have in common the vision of body-mind integration and the intention of solving the cause of the problem, and not just treating the signs and symptoms resulting from the organic and mental imbalance.

Among the PICs, in nursing, we have found good results linked to the mindfulness, meditation, yoga, acupuncture and auriculotherapy. Such activities will at first be comfortable, and later they must remain light and substantial in order to achieve a balance between body, mind and spirit. Therefore, let us remember that in order to take care of the other, it is necessary to take care of ourselves, and integrative practices can be the trigger for our self-care. And, who knows, for a better life.

Nurse and coordinator of the Family Health Strategy. Master’s student in Primary Health Care at the State University of Montes Claros (UNIMONTES). Obstetrician Nurse at Sofia Feldman Hospital. Nurse at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).