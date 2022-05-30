How to know if talking to yourself is a mental note or psychological disorder? – 05/30/2022

Do you talk to yourself or know someone who does? Usually this type of behavior, quite common among people, manifests itself when we want to focus on something and guide our own actions, especially when accompanied by a loud/audible voice or mouth movements. Whether to remember the brand of a product or date, or to know how to do some step by step.

There is no lack of scientific experiments on this subject and it has already been shown, for example, that repeating the name of something during your search works when it is something familiar. “In the face of sports or even intellectual tasks, nothing prevents this resource, if it helps a greater motor or cognitive performance. Sometimes, it can feed the will or initiative”, explains Ary Ornellas, psychiatrist at the Aliança Hospital, in Salvador (BA).

However, talking to oneself is not always useful, or represents any benefit. According to a study published in the journal Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology by researchers at the Universities of Wisconsin-Madison and Pennsylvania (USA), if you’re looking for something you have no idea what it’s like, repeating it to yourself may not have any effect or even get in the way of your search. Besides, talking to yourself is sometimes a sign of some mental pathology.

When is it normal and when is it not

As strange as it may seem, talking to yourself, most of the time, is nothing more than a natural strategy, says Juliana Casqueiro, a psychiatrist at Hospital São Rafael, from Rede D’Or, also in Salvador. Speech can be triggered unconsciously to establish mental priorities, order information, reduce excesses and maintain centrality, avoiding dispersions. By verbalizing what you feel and listening to yourself, the emotional also calms down, self-regulates.

In these cases, the person usually has the perception that they are talking to themselves, as if they were talking to themselves. Now, as a symptom of illness, this behavior is more like a conversation with someone, without noticing. “It can arise as a result of schizophrenia, in which it is said to hear voices and respond to them. Also mood disorders, psychosis, bipolarity, depression”, continues the doctor. Not involving the mind, it still has to do with deafness problems.

Anxiety, stress, social phobia, with or without disorders, can also be accompanied by monologues, which doctors prefer to call soliloquies. Isolated and sporadic, this phenomenon is not a problem, sometimes it is even a habit, such as murmuring during a moment of solitude, or while reading or watching television. Abnormal would be another dialogue in total disagreement with reality, in a tense, threatening tone and with gestures.

Talking to yourself changes with the phase

Young children talk and laugh to themselves for a variety of reasons. According to Eduardo Perin, a psychiatrist at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), this happens to externalize their relationships, what they feel and learn, or even through playful games, which may or may not involve imaginary friends. They need extra attention if they talk to themselves especially when they do wrong and don’t admit it, transferring the blame to “someone”, or spend a lot of time isolated.

Adolescents and young adults, on the other hand, can talk to themselves because they want to affirm their qualities and improve their self-esteem, something that works well in front of a mirror, which still serves as a “listener” for those who are not comfortable sharing their emotions with others. . “Some people also resort to the exercise of self-listening when they have to make decisions or solve problems consciously, it makes them think”, says Perin.

Now, aging itself is a factor in the development of the habit of talking to oneself, which may or may not be related to dementia. Regarding the expected memory failures, they start around the age of 30 and gradually increase every decade, due to the death of neurons. With this, it is common for the person to be inattentive, a little slow in thinking and repeating words, names, because they feel some difficulty in remembering them.

Know when to investigate and treat

Internal dialogues begin to represent concerns when they cause or denote suffering and hinder relationships and the development of activities. “Especially if the person does not realize or cannot contain his impulses in front of others or talks to himself as if he were with someone else and says he hears voices, ordinances”, reinforces Marina Vasconcelos, a psychologist at PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of Sao Paulo).

In these situations, it is necessary to be helped and led to a neurologist or psychiatrist and for cases involving anguish, tensions, excessive thoughts, the follow-up of the psychologist is also important. Listening to an expert leads the subject to reflect and understand what worries him so much to the point of making him talk to himself. It can be due to difficulty in socialization and self-acceptance, trauma, violence, deaths of loved ones.

In the case of children, parents or caregivers should not restrain them or their fantasies with demands or punishments. But if the child is old enough to distinguish between subjectivity and reality, and the child continues talking to himself, or demonstrates that he hears what no one else hears, again, it is time to consult a doctor. In the elderly, early-stage Alzheimer’s symptoms include confusion, forgetfulness, mood swings, speech problems, and should be reported to the geriatrician as soon as possible.